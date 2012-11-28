Nov 28 - North American life insurers are on relatively firm footing, but economic risks are contributing to our cautious credit outlook on the industry, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' report titled "North American Life Insurers Have Strong Balance Sheets, But Macroeconomic Headwinds Linger."

"Although insurers remain well capitalized, broader economic risks could cause downgrades to outpace upgrades over the next year," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matt Carroll.

We expect a weak global economy, persistent low interest rates, and intense competition will continue to dampen insurers' revenue growth and limit the potential for higher operating margins. We believe these factors could cut into insurers' net interest margins (or the return on an insurer's investments relative to its interest credited to policyholders) because many blocks of business are already at or near their guaranteed minimum interest rates. To counter falling interest rates and preserve investment yields, many insurers have increased allocations to less liquid (and in some cases higher risk) asset classes, including commercial mortgage loans, private placement bonds, and alternative investments, although these moves have been modest so far.

Equity market advances have boosted separate account balances and asset-based fees for some insurers this year. However, in our view, risks that could reverse these gains include the "fiscal cliff" in the U.S., a "hard-landing" in China that further slows global economic growth, and Europe's sovereign debt woes.