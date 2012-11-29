(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' preliminary long-term
corporate debt rating to Japan-based Toshiba Corporation's (BBB/Stable/A-2) JPY200
billion domestic bond shelf registration, effective for two years until Nov. 28, 2014.
Our ratings on Toshiba reflect its stable profits and cash flow--from power generation,
other industrial systems, and medical equipment--as well as strong competitiveness in NAND flash
memory, backed by technological strengths and enhanced production. Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services also factors into the ratings stable access to capital markets and bank support.
Constraints on the ratings are the core semiconductor business' high susceptibility to market
fluctuations and its highly variable profits, the company's consistent need for heavy capital
investments, its heavy financial burden of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and its relatively
weak measures of cash flow protection and weak debt-to-capital structure for the current
ratings. The company has a "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial
risk profile.
