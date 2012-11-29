(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - The introduction of a 15% risk weight floor for mortgages by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will have a limited impact on the strong capital adequacy ratios of the large four Swedish banks, Fitch Ratings says. The stricter requirements should improve the resilience of the banks to a domestic housing downturn and maintain market confidence among debt investors who provide around half of the funding to the sector.

The Swedish FSA estimates that the new risk weight floor will result in a SEK20bn (EUR2.3bn) increase in core capital requirements for the banks, taking into account the implementation of Basel III. This is in line with our 100bp-150bp expectation.

The capital adequacy ratios of Swedish banks are among the highest in Europe, benefiting from low-risk weights applied to some assets, particularly mortgages. But the ratios have increased since the global financial crisis. We believe they will remain strong after the new risk weight floor is applied.

A minimum floor for residential mortgages will standardise the banks' practices, which currently apply risk weights ranging from 5%-18% under a Basel II internal model approach. The largest banks have average risk weights near the bottom of the range, so the 15% floor represents almost a tripling of their weightings.

Swedish banks' exposure to the domestic real estate sector is large and household debt levels are high, with a large proportion stemming from mortgages. Sweden was one of few Western European economies where house prices did not fall during the global financial crisis. House prices were little changed in the last 12 months but have risen steadily since 2000 except for three quarters of marginally negative growth in 2009.

The Swedish banks have strong credit profiles and this is reflected in our 'AA-' and 'A+' ratings for the four largest banks. The Swedish authorities apply a strict regulatory regime and have taken measures to enhance the sector's resilience. In October 2010, a rule that new mortgage loans should not exceed 85% of the property's market value was enforced. In Q411, capital proposals for major Swedish banks were announced that exceeded Basel III requirements and with a more ambitious implementation timetable.

The four largest banks are well positioned to meet a 10% common equity Tier 1 capital from 2013 - their end-September 2012 core Tier 1 ratios ranged from 12.2% to 17.9%. We expect the banks to meet the 12% minimum from 2015 through greater earnings retention, where necessary, and by delaying any share buyback plans.

On 26 November, the Swedish FSA proposed the introduction of a 15% risk weight floor for Swedish mortgages. The floor would be applied through the regulator's Pillar 2 assessment.