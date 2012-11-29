(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - The European Commission's approval of restructuring plans for four nationalised banks highlights how the competitive landscape will evolve with a polarisation of weak and strong players, Fitch Ratings says. Banks with long-term viability under question are being forced to downsize considerably, mainly through disposals. Strong banks will gain market share from this and benefit from a flight to quality.

The finalisation of the restructuring plans is another key step in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Eurogroup and Spain agreed in July and is positive for the banking sector. Continued restructuring, resulting in a stronger sector, could restore the confidence of depositors and debt investors. The extensive clean-up and recapitalisation programme appears to be on track and we expect the momentum to continue.

But there are challenges in implementing the five-year plans of BFA-Bankia, Catalunya Banc (not rated by Fitch) and NCG Banco, particularly with divestments of non-core activities. The sale of trading and treasury fixed-income portfolios and venture capital funds, especially for domestic exposures, will be difficult if weak market conditions prevail. A flight to quality by customers could also hinder the restructuring and benefit more resilient banks.

A successful outcome would correct the banks' funding imbalances and strengthen their franchises, without putting renewed pressure on capital. This would benefit the long-term viability of the banks - the primary goal of these banks' restructuring plans and especially important for NCG and Catalunya, who have to be privatised by the end of the five-year period or put into orderly resolution.

We will not reassess the Viability Ratings (VR) of these banks until the capital is received. VRs are likely to be on an upward trajectory, but the initial scope for ratings upgrades will be constrained by the challenges posed by Spain's weak economic environment and the still close relationship between sovereign and bank ratings. The VRs of these banks are therefore likely to remain at low levels in the 'b' to 'bb' range until a solid track record and franchise is established and stronger capital and liquidity profiles are achieved.

As agreed with Spain's Fund for Orderly Resolution (FROB), Banco de Valencia (BdV), which was already considered to be under orderly resolution, will be sold to CaixaBank, subject to regulatory approval. BdV's viability could not be restored on its own and the costs of a wind-down would have been higher. We believe further M&A activity is likely over the next few quarters as the different banks clean-up, restructure and aim to strengthen their balance sheets.

The European Commission approved yesterday the restructuring plans of these four banks already owned by the FROB. The approval allows these Group 1 banks to receive aid from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) under the EUR100bn support package for Spanish bank recapitalisation.