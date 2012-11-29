Nov 29 -

Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Tameside) PLC ------------- 29-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Rationale

The bonds have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated) to cover payment of scheduled interest and principal. Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). The long-term debt rating on the bond currently reflects the SPUR; Ambac is not rated.

The 'BBB+' debt rating takes into account the following principal project risks:

-- The project is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 30 years of capital-replacement costs, although, positively, only in relation to new-build facilities. This life cycle risk is partially mitigated by a three-year, forward-looking life cycle reserve and a 12-year limited latent defects liability period (regarding direct losses only) from the construction contractor for serious latent defects. Our sensitivity testing indicates that ProjectCo could withstand significant increases in life cycle costs before encountering financial stress.

-- The project is exposed to the counterparty risk of U.K.-based construction and engineering group Balfour Beatty PLC (not rated) and related companies, as design and construction contractor and facilities management (FM) contractor.

-- The potential deterioration in credit quality of the Trust, the issuer's main revenue source, given the pressure from various regulatory bodies (primarily reflecting financial and governance concerns). This may constrain the underlying rating on the project should the Trust fail to remedy these concerns in a timely manner. However, the Trust has implemented a recovery plan and is improving its financial position.

These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:

-- Construction risk has now been removed, as the certificate of practical completion was issued by the independent tester on Aug. 30, 2011. We understand that there have been no material defects noted to date. ProjectCo is consequently receiving 100% of the unitary payment.

-- Hard FM services continue to be provided in a satisfactory manner. Service failure points and deductions to date have been minimal compared with the various performance thresholds.

-- The project's financial structure is less aggressive than that of other U.K. PFI projects, in our view. Senior debt to total funds is 87%, and updated base-case annual senior debt-service coverage is a minimum of 1.28x and an average of 1.35x over the remaining life of the debt. In addition, the financial structure is robust under a range of operational stress scenarios. When adjusting the annual debt service coverage ratios to be consistent with our criteria, the debt service coverage ratio is reduced to a minimum and average of 1.27x and 1.30x, respectively.

Liquidity

The project benefits from a six-month debt service reserve (currently containing GBP2.4 million), a three-year maintenance reserve (currently containing GBP0.3 million), and a change-in-law reserve (containing GBP1.2 million).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the project will continue to deliver solid operational and financial performance.

We could take a negative rating action if operational performance was poorer than we anticipate, or if the project's financial profile weakened significantly.

Positive rating action is limited while the credit quality of the projects main revenue source--the Trust--remains under pressure.

