Nov 29 -
Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Tameside) PLC ------------- 29-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Rationale
The bonds have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Ambac
Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated) to cover payment of scheduled interest
and principal. Under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a rating on
a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the
monoline and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). The long-term debt
rating on the bond currently reflects the SPUR; Ambac is not rated.
The 'BBB+' debt rating takes into account the following principal project
risks:
-- The project is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 30 years of
capital-replacement costs, although, positively, only in relation to new-build
facilities. This life cycle risk is partially mitigated by a three-year,
forward-looking life cycle reserve and a 12-year limited latent defects
liability period (regarding direct losses only) from the construction
contractor for serious latent defects. Our sensitivity testing indicates that
ProjectCo could withstand significant increases in life cycle costs before
encountering financial stress.
-- The project is exposed to the counterparty risk of U.K.-based
construction and engineering group Balfour Beatty PLC (not rated) and related
companies, as design and construction contractor and facilities management
(FM) contractor.
-- The potential deterioration in credit quality of the Trust, the
issuer's main revenue source, given the pressure from various regulatory
bodies (primarily reflecting financial and governance concerns). This may
constrain the underlying rating on the project should the Trust fail to remedy
these concerns in a timely manner. However, the Trust has implemented a
recovery plan and is improving its financial position.
These risks are offset by the following credit strengths:
-- Construction risk has now been removed, as the certificate of
practical completion was issued by the independent tester on Aug. 30, 2011. We
understand that there have been no material defects noted to date. ProjectCo
is consequently receiving 100% of the unitary payment.
-- Hard FM services continue to be provided in a satisfactory manner.
Service failure points and deductions to date have been minimal compared with
the various performance thresholds.
-- The project's financial structure is less aggressive than that of
other U.K. PFI projects, in our view. Senior debt to total funds is 87%, and
updated base-case annual senior debt-service coverage is a minimum of 1.28x
and an average of 1.35x over the remaining life of the debt. In addition, the
financial structure is robust under a range of operational stress scenarios.
When adjusting the annual debt service coverage ratios to be consistent with
our criteria, the debt service coverage ratio is reduced to a minimum and
average of 1.27x and 1.30x, respectively.
Liquidity
The project benefits from a six-month debt service reserve (currently
containing GBP2.4 million), a three-year maintenance reserve (currently
containing GBP0.3 million), and a change-in-law reserve (containing GBP1.2
million).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the project will continue to deliver
solid operational and financial performance.
We could take a negative rating action if operational performance was poorer
than we anticipate, or if the project's financial profile weakened
significantly.
Positive rating action is limited while the credit quality of the projects
main revenue source--the Trust--remains under pressure.
