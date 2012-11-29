Nov 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following our review, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on Opera Germany (No. 3)'s class A notes.

-- Opera Germany (No. 3) is a single loan transaction secured by a portfolio of 36 German properties.

-- On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European CMBS. These criteria will become effective from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time all ratings likely to be affected will be placed on CreditWatch. The criteria update may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AA+ (sf)' credit rating on Opera Germany (No. 3) Ltd.'s class A notes. The rating on the class B notes is unaffected by today's rating actions (see list below).

On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes following the lowering to 'AA-' from 'AA' of our long-term rating on the account bank provider, The Bank of New York Mellon (AA-/Negative/A-1+) (see "Related Criteria And Research").

After applying our 2012 counterparty criteria, we concluded that the account bank provider can support the 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A notes (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). We have therefore affirmed at 'AA+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes.

Opera Germany (No. 3) is backed by a single loan, in which the collateral consists of a portfolio of 36 properties--all leased to the state of Hesse, Germany (AA/Stable/A-1+). The assets have a weighted-average unexpired lease term until the first break of 19 years.