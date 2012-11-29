(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 -

Summary analysis -- Linkopings Stadshus AB ------------------------ 29-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Apr-2011 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

02-Dec-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based municipal holding company Linkopings Stadshus AB is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses in the 'a' category. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the company's owner, the City of Linkoping would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Linkopings Stadshus in the event of financial distress. We believe that such ownership support could go either to Linkopings Stadshus itself or to ailing subsidiaries. We do not rate Linkoping, but believe it would be rated in a high investment-grade category ('AA' or higher).