CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

The ratings on U.K. bookmaker and gaming company William Hill PLC (WMH) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of WMH's market leadership in the regulated and relatively recession-resilient U.K. betting industry and a growing online business.

We assess WMH's business risk profile as "satisfactory." Our assessment is underpinned by WMH's strong brand; leading market share in U.K. retail and online betting; limited historical cyclicality; modern gaming machine portfolio, with regular updates to software content; and a growing online business through William Hill Online, a joint venture with Israel-based business-to-business provider of online gaming software Playtech Ltd. (not rated). These strengths--coupled with the industry's cash-generative nature--are likely, in our opinion, to continue supporting robust profitability over the medium term.

That said, WMH's sensitivity to discretionary consumer spending, intense competition in online gaming, currently limited geographical diversification outside the U.K., and exposure to gaming industry tax and regulatory risks serve to mitigate these strengths.

We assess WMH's financial risk profile as "significant," which takes into account the group's view of optimal debt leverage and its sizable adjustments to debt for operating leases. WMH has deleveraged in recent years and now has a strong balance sheet. However, we believe that debt-funded acquisitions are likely in the future.

S&P base-case operating scenario

For the financial year to Dec. 31, 2012, we anticipate WMH will report revenues of about GBP1.2 billion and Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA of GBP350 million. WMH is achieving mid-single digit revenue growth through its fast growing online business and a resilient U.K. retail business. Revenues and earnings from international operations are likely to increase following the acquisition of three U.S. land-based sports betting operators in 2012 and the possible acquisition of part of Sportingbet PLC (not rated), which is predominantly based in Australia. In our opinion, increasing diversity of earnings could be a support for WMH's "satisfactory" business risk profile with less exposure to the U.K. macroeconomic environment.

In 2013, we expect underlying revenue growth of about 5% to about GBP1.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA of about GBP360 million. In the event that the Sportingbet acquisition goes ahead, pro-forma revenues will be close to GBP1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA about GBP400 million. In 2013, we estimate that William Hill will generate more than one-third of total revenues and EBITDA from its online operations. With the online business generating an increasing proportion of overall group revenues, we anticipate that marketing investment in the online business will increase proportionately in line with online revenue growth. Therefore, we expect that the reported group EBITDA margin will continue to contract, but will eventually stabilize at about 25%.

We consider that WMH is well-positioned to capitalize on structural changes to the global and U.K. betting and gaming industry, because it has diversified revenue sources--retail over-the-counter betting generates about 39% of revenues; retail gaming machines generate 31%; online sports betting generates 10%; and online gaming 18%. These structural changes include strong growth and competition in the online business; the regulation of markets where online gambling was previously prohibited, such as Italy and Spain; and a changing product mix in the retail business, with growth in gaming machine revenues and a slow decline in over-the-counter betting revenues.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario, we forecast free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about GBP200 million in 2012. We anticipate a moderate increase in capital expenditure to about GBP70 million to fund WHM's ongoing refurbishment of its retail estate, and an increasing investment in technology for its online business. The introduction of a Machine Games Duty to replace the Amusement Machine and Licensing Duty and value-added tax (VAT) from Feb. 1, 2013, is likely to reduce operating cash flow by about GBP12.5 million.

WMH has used its strong FOCF over the past few years to deleverage, giving it considerable financial flexibility. For the financial year to Dec. 31, 2012, we anticipate that adjusted debt will be GBP700 million, or about 2x EBITDA excluding acquisitions. We forecast that the ratio of funds from operations to debt will be about 35% on the same date.

While these forecast financial metrics are better than our guideline levels for a "significant" financial risk profile, our ratings also factor in our opinion of WMH's aggressive financial policies and appetite for debt-funded acquisitions. Following the recent announcement that WMH and GVC Holdings PLC (not rated) have made a joint offer for Sportingbet we understand WMH would acquire the Australian business of Sportingbet and possibly other divisions that operate in regulated European markets for about GBP450 million. The transaction is subject to due diligence and agreement of terms and conditions, and could be debt funded. In addition, WMH could exercise its call option on Playtech's 29% share in William Hill Online in the first quarter of 2013. We estimate that exercising this option would cost about GBP350 million, in light of the EBITDA multiples typical of the online gaming sector, and WMH could fund this with a mix of debt and equity.

We therefore anticipate that WMH's financial metrics will weaken in 2013 if it completes the Sportingbet acquisition and exercises the call option. However, if the debt funding of these transactions does not exceed the amounts mentioned above, and based on our assumptions on company earnings over the next 12 months, the company's financial metrics could remain within the range of adjusted debt to EBITDA of not more than 4x, which we currently consider commensurate with the 'BB+' rating.

Liquidity

We assess WMH's liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria, and calculate that sources should exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. Our assessment of WMH's liquidity position is supported by sufficient cash on hand, solid cash flows, and access to debt facilities to support operating needs over the near term.

As of Sept. 30, 2012 WMH's liquidity is supported by:

-- Unrestricted cash balances of about GBP80 million;

-- Undrawn committed bank lines of about GBP420 million;

-- Our forecast of FOCF of about GBP200 million in 2012;

-- Good covenant headroom, which we believe could withstand a 50% drop in EBITDA; and

-- No debt maturities until 2015.

We estimate WMH's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about GBP150 million. These needs consist of:

-- Capex of about GBP70 million; and

-- Dividend payments of about GBP70 million.

Our liquidity assessment does not take into account funding requirements for the possible Sportingbet acquisition or the 29% share in William Hill Online because we do not exclude the possibility of changes to the capital structure if these transactions are completed.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the GBP300 million 7.125% senior unsecured notes due November 2016, issued by WMH, is 'BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

We value WMH on a going-concern basis, given our view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile, strong market position, well-known brand, cash-generative capability, and the high barriers to entry that result from operating in a highly regulated sector.

Our simulated default scenario projects a default in 2016, due to deteriorating cash flow generation and aggressive financial policies, leading to a potential inability to refinance the GBP300 million unsecured notes that mature in 2016.

For the purposes of our recovery analysis, we assume that WMH would extend its unsecured GBP550 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2015 by one year. At the hypothetical point of default in 2016, our estimate of the stressed enterprise value is about GBP650 million, which is equivalent to 6.25x EBITDA.

Potential limitations in recovery could come from:

-- Possible changes in the capital structure (which consists only of unsecured debt instruments);

-- Noteholders' claims ceasing to rank pari passu with the GBP550 million RCF, due to potentially ineffective negative pledge provisions; and

-- Additional debt being raised by the group's online joint venture, which does not guarantee the rated notes.

Please refer to "William Hill PLC Recovery Rating Profile," published May 30 2012 on Ratings Direct on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that WMH will be able to maintain revenue growth throughout the economic cycle thanks to growth in its online business and from gaming machines, and to a recession-resilient retail business model. Despite the continuing decline in the EBITDA margin, we consider that WMH is reasonably well placed to withstand ongoing macroeconomic pressures in the U.K., supported by a large network of well-located betting shops, strong brand and increasing international diversity.

We could lower the rating if debt-funded acquisitions or adverse tax or regulatory developments caused earnings to fall, or if excessive growth in shareholder returns raised adjusted debt to EBITDA to more than 4x.

Rating upside is limited by management's focus on external growth and appetite for debt-funded acquisitions. A positive movement in the rating is likely to be linked to the adoption of a more conservative financial policy and a commitment from WMH to maintain credit metrics at their current levels. A positive rating action could also occur if strong operating performance continues, coupled with increasing diversification of revenue sources, resulting in a sustainably improved business risk profile.

