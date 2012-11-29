Nov 29 -
Summary analysis -- Live Nation Entertainment Inc. ---------------- 29-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Amusement and
recreation, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 538034
Mult. CUSIP6: 784178
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Apr-2010 B+/-- B+/--
04-Oct-2007 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Live Nation
Entertainment Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation
that leverage will remain relatively high, but that operating performance will
continue to be somewhat stable, because of to the company's degree of business
diversity. We consider the company's business profile "fair" (based on our
criteria), based on its strong position in the live entertainment and
ticketing businesses, notwithstanding the low EBITDA margin of the concert
business and increasing ticketing competition. We view the company's financial
profile as "highly leveraged" because of its high debt to EBITDA and
tightening covenants.
Live Nation manages artists, books them in its network of owned and operated
venues, and sells concert tickets, concessions, and high-margin corporate
sponsorships. Over one-half of overall EBITDA is from Ticketmaster, of which
one-half is from concerts, 20% from sports, 15% from arts and theater, and 10%
from family events. Ticketmaster has venue-ticketing contracts lasting from
three to five years. Although contracts offer a degree of visibility, the
company encounters pricing pressure on successive renewals. It also faces
increasing competition from Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc. (AEG), the
second-largest concert promoter in the U.S. AEG has formed a venture with
Outbox Technology Inc., to sell tickets for AEG's venues. Outbox will compete
with Ticketmaster on future ticketing contracts. AEG's technology allows
venues to sell tickets through their own Web sites. We believe Ticketmaster's
historically high client retention rate may diminish slightly as contracts
expire.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect low- to mid-single-digit percent
revenue growth and an EBITDA increase in the mid- to high-single-digit percent
area in 2013. We expect that, in this scenario, major artists will continue to
increase touring, which is becoming a larger percentage of their earnings as
CD sales decline. We expect the EBITDA margin will remain relatively low as
the concert business will continue to represent the majority of revenues, but
the margin should increase slightly over time because of continued growth in
higher margin revenue streams.
Revenues rose 10% in the key three months ended Sept. 30, 2012, while EBITDA
rose 2% as growth in higher-margin sponsorship and advertising, as well as
ticketing revenues, was offset by expenses to upgrade the Ticketmaster
platform. The EBITDA margin rose to a still low 7.8% for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2012, from 6.8% in the prior 12 months, benefiting from cost
reductions.
We believe Live Nation can maintain lease-adjusted debt leverage in the
high-4x area for full-year 2012 and in the mid-4x range in 2013.
Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense should be in the high-2x
area for the full year 2012 and slightly over 3x in 2013. Interest expense is
declining as a result of the September 2012 refinancing of its $287 million
10.75% senior notes due 2016 with $225 million 7% senior notes due 2020 and
$100 million of incremental term-loan B borrowings.
Lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA declined to 5x for the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2012, from 5.3x over the prior 12 months. Adjusted leverage is
consistent with the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of 5x or higher,
that characterizes a highly leveraged financial profile under our criteria.
Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense increased to 2.8x for the
12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, from 2.4x over the prior 12 months. Conversion
of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow improved to 25% from 5% in the prior 12
months. The year ago period was negatively impacted by higher working capital
needs. We expect that conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will be
roughly 30% in 2012 and slightly higher than 30% in 2013.
Since 2010, Live Nation has been in a dispute with its former ticketing
partner, CTS Eventim AG, which claims Live Nation breached its obligations
under the 10-year ticketing agreement. The timing and ultimate resolution of
this matter is uncertain, and an unfavorable outcome is not factored into the
rating.
Liquidity
Live Nation has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs in the near to
intermediate term, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 24 months by at
least 1.2x.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 20% over
next 12 months.
-- Compliance with financial covenants would not survive a 15%-20% drop
in EBITDA over the coming 12-18 months because of stepdowns, but we believe
Live Nation can afford increased debt service costs associated with an
amendment to its credit agreement, if its margin of compliance declines.
-- We believe Live Nation can absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
-- Live Nation has a generally satisfactory standing in the credit
markets.
We believe discretionary cash flow, Live Nation's revolving credit facility,
and cash balances provide adequate liquidity. We expect discretionary cash
flow to be $100 million for full-year 2012 and $120 million in 2013. Liquidity
includes $54 million in outstanding letters of credit and $246 million of
availability under the $300 million undrawn revolving credit facility. Cash
balances were $784 million at Sept. 30, 2012, but only $300 million after
subtracting ticketing and concert client cash received in advance of events.
This should continue to provide sufficient funding of seasonal working capital
needs and some excess liquidity. We expect that some of Live Nation's excess
cash will be used in acquisitions.
Near-term debt maturities of $34 million the fourth quarter of 2012 and $38
million in 2013 are minimal. On July 15, 2014, holders of the $220 million
2.875% convertible senior notes due 2027 have a put option. We currently
expect Live Nation to refinance this potential obligation, should it receive
notice that the put will be exercised.
According to the June 2012 amendment to its credit agreement, Live Nation's
step down in the leverage covenant of 4.5x was postponed; it now gradually
steps down to 4.25x at March 31, 2014, 4.0x at March 31, 2015, and to 3.75x on
March 31, 2016. Leverage (calculated by the bank agreement) remained flat, at
around 3.75x at Sept. 30, 2012 compared with one year ago, maintaining a 17%
EBITDA margin of compliance. We believe Live Nation can maintain an adequate
margin of compliance with the step-downs through modest EBITDA growth and debt
reduction.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Live Nation reflects our expectation that the
concert business should grow modestly in 2013. We could consider upgrading
Live Nation to 'BB-' over the intermediate term if the company resolves the
CTS dispute favorably, demonstrates consistency in EBITDA and discretionary
cash flow trends, adheres to a financial policy that facilitates adjusted
leverage of less than 5x, and maintains an adequate margin of compliance with
financial covenants. We could lower the rating to 'B' over the intermediate
term if weaker operating performance causes fully adjusted debt leverage to
rise above 6x and if the company's margin of compliance falls below a 10%
EBITDA cushion with no prospects for improvement on a sustained basis.
Specifically, this could occur if the ultimate outcome of the CTS arbitration
is unfavorable; if concert attendance declines in 2013, causing EBITDA to
decline by roughly 7% and discretionary cash flow to narrow; or if competitive
risks appear to be increasing.
