(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Croatia's Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB'. It has revised the Outlooks on the ratings to Negative from Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-term rating at 'F3'.

RATING RATIONALE

Croatia's recently-announced draft 2013 budget proposes an increase in the consolidated general government's fiscal deficit from an estimated 3.5% of GDP in 2012 to 3.8% of GDP in 2013. Some spending and revenue items are included in the budget which were previously off-budget. Still, under ESA 95, the measure used by Fitch, the new budget relaxes the fiscal deficit target by 0.7pp in 2013 (to 3.9% of GDP) compared with the forecast Fitch used in September 2012. It also sets out a milder consolidation path than the medium-term fiscal strategy published as recently as July 2012.

The public finances remain a key rating driver and Fitch considers a credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plan to be necessary to put debt dynamics on a sustainable path. The revision to a Stable Outlook in September 2012 was based on the government maintaining a tight medium-term fiscal stance in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Law in 2012.

The new budget contradicts the medium-term fiscal strategy and also calls into question the credibility of the brand-new Fiscal Responsibility Law, which calls for an annual cut in spending of 1% of GDP until a primary balance is achieved. Fitch had previously assumed that the government would follow through with its July plan.

The revision of fiscal plans so soon in the government's term reduces the credibility of the government's fiscal strategy and impacts debt dynamics. The government aims, under the new plan, to stabilise public debt at 56% of GDP in 2014. However, this projection relies on over-optimistic growth forecasts. An analysis of debt dynamics using more realistic GDP growth assumptions, closer to market consensus (0.3% growth in 2013 and 1% in 2014, followed by 1.5% growth from 2015) shows that debt will only stabilise in 2016, and at a higher level of 62% of GDP.

The higher deficit is driven by increases in spending, particularly public investment in infrastructure through state agencies (so-called extra-budgetary users), pushing up their deficit by 0.4pp of GDP in 2013 compared with the July plan. The government may well under-execute its investment plan, and the higher share of the 2013 budget dedicated to capital spending gives the government greater flexibility to trim spending to meet its deficit target if necessary. Standard indexation of pensions, rising interest costs (up by HRK2bn) and subsidies to shipyards (HRK900m) also push up spending. Croatia is set to join the EU in July 2013. Tax changes to harmonise VAT and excise taxes with the EU are revenue positive, outweighing the cost of contributions to the EU, which Croatia starts to make in 2013.

Plans to achieve the 2013 deficit target rely on striking a deal with public sector unions to cut the wage bill by 7.9% in nominal terms (HRK1.8bn, or 0.5% of GDP) from the estimated wage bill in 2012. There is a risk this will not be fulfilled. The government cut the public sector wage bill by less than half the HRK2.3bn it hoped for in 2012, but it did revise the law on wage agreements in the public sector, which should pave the way for a deal. The government is expected to make a proposal before end-2012.

Domestic banks are becoming increasingly inter-dependent with the sovereign due to their increased holdings of T-Bills and loans to central government, putting greater emphasis on the government's ability to consolidate the public finances and maintain market confidence.

RATING OUTLOOK - NEGATIVE

The slower consolidation plan has postponed the achievement of a primary surplus and the stabilisation of the public debt. Preserving the investment grade rating requires Croatia to stabilise the public debt over the medium term and start to reduce it. Revised fiscal targets are barely consistent with this, in Fitch's view. Fiscal underperformance or weaker-than-expected growth would jeopardise that goal and would be liable to lead to negative rating action.

Positive rating action would require the government to achieve a more rapid fiscal consolidation than Fitch currently assumes, either through greater fiscal adjustment or by growth outperformance. Fitch has previously highlighted the importance of structural reforms to promote growth over the medium term. Action on the structural reform agenda published in July would support the growth outlook and the ratings.

Shocks to borrowing costs, growth or the exchange rate would worsen debt dynamics relative to Fitch's base case. The Croatian economy suffers from high public and external debt ratios, high euroisation, and poor economic performance since 2009. These factors create an unfavourable background for debt dynamics, making Croatia vulnerable to adverse shocks. The government's debt repayment profile becomes heavier in 2014-2015, underlining the importance of timely fiscal consolidation.

ASSUMPTIONS

The Croatian economy is stagnating, making fiscal consolidation harder. Growth assumptions in the new budget are unchanged from July, and remain over-optimistic. The finance ministry assumes Croatia's real GDP will grow 1.8% in 2013, driven by investment and trade, and 3% in 2014, while Fitch expects growth of only 0.3% in 2013 and 1.3% in 2014. The finance ministry's growth forecast looks particularly optimistic against a backdrop of weakness in Italy and other key EU export markets and deleveraging by banks and households. The economy is on course to contract by 1.7% in 2012. Progress with structural reforms is essential to underpin the medium-term GDP growth potential.

Fitch plans to host a teleconference early next week to discuss this rating action. Details will follow in a separate release.