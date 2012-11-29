(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas ------------ 29-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Oil and Gas Field
Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 204384
Mult. CUSIP6: 204386
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
13-Dec-2007 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$200 mil sr secd revolving credit fac due
2014 bank ln BB 11-May-2010
US$400 mil 7.75% callable nts due 05/15/2017 BB- 11-May-2010
(Gtd: CGG Veritas Services Holding (U.S.)
Inc.)
US$350 mil 9.50% nts due 05/15/2016 BB- 11-May-2010
(Gtd: CGG Veritas Services Holding (U.S.)
Inc.)
US$650 mil 6.50% bnds due 06/01/2021 BB- 25-May-2011