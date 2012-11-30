(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect KLHC's financial risk profile to deteriorate due to the
heavy interest burden and ongoing losses from its rental housing businesses
and large debt-financed capital expenditures and working capital needs over
the next few years.
-- We affirmed our 'A+' foreign currency and 'AA-' local currency
long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on the company, and lowered the
SACP for KLHC to 'b+' from 'bb-'.
-- The stable outlook on the ratings on KLHC reflects the outlook on the
Republic of Korea. The equalization of the ratings reflects our expectation
that the likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of
financial distress at KLHC is almost certain.
Rating Action
On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' foreign
currency and 'AA-' local currency long-term corporate credit and debt ratings
on Korea-based property developer Korea Land and Housing Corp. (KLHC). The
outlook on the ratings remains stable. We lowered the stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) for KLHC to 'b+' from 'bb-'.
Rationale
We lowered the SACP for KLHC to 'b+' from 'bb-' because we expect its
financial risk profile to deteriorate due to its heavy interest burden,
continuing losses from its public rental housing businesses, and large
debt-financed capital expenditures and working capital needs over the next few
years.
Though we expect the increase in land and housing sales backed by existing
government projects and the government's strong ongoing support through
National Housing Fund, KLHC will, in our view, increase its leverage to fund
deficits in its cash flow and repay bonds. The increase in KLHC's debt will
likely raise the ratio of its debt to total capital over 80% over the next few
years.
Still, we continue to equalize the ratings on KLHC with the sovereign ratings
on the Republic of Korea (local currency rating AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign
currency rating A+/Stable/A-1). This reflects Standard & Poor's opinion that
there is an almost certain likelihood that the Korean government would provide
KLHC with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event it was to
suffer financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we
base our rating approach on our view that KLHC plays a critical role for the
government as the sole government-owned entity responsible for meeting the
government's objectives of providing a stable supply of land and low-cost
public housing. Furthermore, we believe KLHC has an integral link with the
government due to the government's full ownership, strong ongoing financial
support, and tight supervision and control through the Ministry of Land,
Transportation, and Maritime Affairs.
Liquidity
In our view, KLHC relies heavily on ongoing and extraordinary government
support to manage its projects, refinance its debt, and pay recurring
interest. We expect the agency to maintain adequate liquidity, as defined in
our criteria, because it has strong access to the domestic capital market,
benefitting from its position as the largest GRE in Korea.
We assess KLHC's liquidity to be "less than adequate" on a stand-alone basis,
including ongoing government financial support. We estimate that the agency's
sources of liquidity will be less than 1.0x uses over the next 12 months. In
our view, KLHC will have Korean won (KRW) 9.6 trillion in liquidity,
comprising cash and expected ongoing government financial support. We estimate
KLHC will need about KRW15.8 trillion to cover debt maturities due in the next
six months, working capital, and committed capital spending. The company also
has unused credit lines of KRW2.75 trillion, which we believe could provide a
buffer for the company's liquidity.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the ratings on KLHC reflects ongoing financial support
and extraordinary support from the Republic of Korea in the event of financial
distress. Due to our equalization of the ratings on KLHC with those on the
sovereign, we would lower or raise the ratings on the agency in line with
changes to the ratings on the Republic of Korea. Furthermore, we could lower
the ratings if, in our assessment, KLHC's role as a policy arm of, or link
with, the government weakens. This could happen if the government reduces its
ownership in the agency or if the private sector significantly expands its
share in large government-led property development projects.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Korea Land and Housing Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating
Foreign Currency A+/Stable/--
Local Currency AA-/Stable/--
Korea Land and Housing Corp.
Senior Unsecured A+