Nov 30 -
Summary analysis -- NEC Corp. ------------------------------------- 30-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Electronic
computers
Mult. CUSIP6: 629050
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Jan-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
24-Feb-2004 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on NEC Corp. reflect the company's satisfactory business risk
profile and significant financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the company will maintain
its competitive strengths in its core information technology (IT) services and
network-related solutions and products businesses, backed by its strong
technological capabilities and solid customer base. NEC is one of Japan's top
electronics manufacturers managing IT and network solutions business. The
company maintains a strong position in the systems integration and
communication systems market in Japan. The ratings also reflect increased
stability of NEC's earnings, backed by restructuring of its mobile phone
business and PC businesses for individuals, and the unconsolidation of its
semiconductor business, which saw swings in earnings and required large
investments.
The rating is constrained by the outlook for the domestic IT market, which
remains severe due to sluggish investment. In addition, the ratings are
constrained by a possible delay in a recovery in NEC's profitability and
financial indicators to a level that is commensurate with the current ratings.
NEC's profitability and cash flow-related measures remain weak due to
continued high reliance on business in Japan and uncertainties about how much
overseas business and new business--which are focus areas for NEC--will
contribute to companywide earnings. The company's capital structure has also
weakened due to erosion of capital in fiscal 2011.
Liquidity
Standard & Poor's views NEC's liquidity as adequate. We expect its sources of
liquidity (such as cash and cash equivalents, funds from operations (FFO) and
unused commitment lines) to exceed 1.2x uses (loan obligations, capital
expenditures, and dividends) over the next year. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the
company had JPY206.1 billion in cash, deposits, and cash equivalents against
short-term outstanding debt of about JPY223.2 billion. Short-term debt is
premised on continuous refinancing, which is commonly seen among Japanese
corporations and financial institutions. NEC had unused committed credit
facilities of JPY251.8 billion as of March 2012, and a commercial paper program
of up to JPY515 billion. In addition, its status as a major company within the
Sumitomo Mitsui group and very strong relationship with Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp. (A+/Negative/A-1) sustains its liquidity, in our view.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NEC's performance and
financial standing may improve gradually despite a persistently tough business
environment. We see a possibility of NEC generating around JPY20 billion of net
income in fiscal 2012, which is almost the same amount as the company's
projection, and for free cash flow to crawl into the black, though it may
fluctuate depending on capital investments.
We will consider a downgrade if a decline in earnings leads to a higher
likelihood that NEC's net profit and free cash flow will deteriorate
materially. We will also consider lowering the ratings if NEC eases its
financial discipline and increases investments, leading us to believe that a
recovery in the company's financial standing will be slower than our
assumptions. Specifically, we will consider a downgrade if there is increasing
likelihood that net profit and free cash flow projections for the current
fiscal year ending March 2013 will be significantly lower than our assumption;
if a steady improvement in the company's operating margin over the next year
or two becomes less likely; and if we think the ratio of NEC's debt to EBITDA,
after adjusting for lease and pension liabilities, is unlikely to moderate to
below 4x in the next two years.
An upgrade would require clearer prospects for an improvement in the company's
financial soundness. However, we believe the probability of an upgrade
scenario is low, taking into account current financial metrics, which are
below our expectations for the rating.
