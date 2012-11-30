(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Japan International Cooperation Agency -------- 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

30-Sep-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are equalized with those on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) based on its critical public policy role as the integrated aid agency of Japan. Strong capital and solid funding from the government also support the ratings. A relatively high nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio somewhat tempers the agency's credit quality.

JICA has integral links with the Japanese government. Based on the provisions of its establishment law (the Act of the Incorporated Administrative Agency-Japan International Cooperation Agency ), JICA receives operational subsidies and capital injections from the government when needed, as well as low-cost direct funding through the Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP), a part of the government's special accounts. As such, the Japanese government is the agency's main creditor, and has subordinated its lending through its FILP account to JICA below the agency's own bonds.

We consider JICA's policy role as critical, reflecting its position as the primary government institution that extends financial and nonfinancial facilities to promote and support the government of Japan's foreign policy objectives. These objectives include sustainable development and poverty reduction in line with the multilateral developmental framework "Millennium Development Goals," and contributing to international efforts to protect the environment.

Taking into account the agency's critical policy role and integral link to the government, we expect almost certain likelihood of extraordinary support should such a need arise. Therefore, Standard & Poor's equalizes its ratings on JICA with those on the sovereign. Although the stand-alone credit profile of JICA is difficult to determine precisely given its unique agency role in pursuing the government's foreign policy objectives, we assess it to be in the 'a' category. This assessment is supported by JICA's sound capital structure and ongoing government support of the agency's funding through FILP lending.

The current JICA was established on Oct. 1, 2008, through the merger of the previous JICA and the Overseas Economic Cooperation Operations (OECO) account of Japan Bank for International Cooperation. The 100% government-owned incorporated administrative agency has two distinct operations: Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans and other forms of assistance, which are operated and funded under legally separated accounts.

The reorganization has made JICA Japan's integrated international aid agency. In addition to traditional functions of technical cooperation and grant aid, JICA also provides concessionary funds through the ODA loans account. Such soft loans are in the form of ODA loans to help developing countries reduce poverty, as well as to promote economic and social development. In conducting its operations, the agency is prohibited from competing with private sector financial institutions. We consider ODA loans to be one of Japan's most important diplomatic tools, particularly in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and more recently in Africa.

JICA has a relatively high NPL ratio. However, given its policy role as the aid agency of Japan, the ODA loan account's NPLs should not be compared with those of private sector financial institutions. Reported gross nonperforming loans to total customer loans stood at 8.31% as of March 31, 2012, up from 5.59% a year earlier. According to our analysis, the ratio would be over 10% if we include loans for which the Japanese government has agreed to provide debt relief under Paris Club agreements. Such debt relief tends to be associated with a higher degree of loan recovery, which lowers the actual losses incurred to JICA. Also mitigating the high ratio is JICA's very healthy capital structure, with adjusted total equity to assets above 75%, thus minimizing the need for external financing.

Liquidity

JICA's liquidity position is adequate in our view. Compared to multilateral institutions that lend to similar countries, JICA has lower holdings of cash and equivalents relative to its undisbursed loans and debt servicing requirements. However, in our view, the long-term structure of its debt and availability of on-lending from the Japanese government alleviates this shortage of cash. Long-term debt is owed solely to FILP until 2021. We believe JICA can raise short-term funds from the government, or from the market with the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the government, if necessary.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the long-term sovereign credit rating on Japan and the strong and clearer public policy role of the new JICA. As we do not expect JICA's critical public policy role and its integral link to the government to change significantly in the medium term, we believe that the ratings on JICA will remain closely linked to those on the sovereign.

