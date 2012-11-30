(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 -
Summary analysis -- Development Capital Bank OJSC ----------------- 30-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/C Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Sep-2011 B/C B/C
25-Sep-2009 B-/C B-/C
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/C
SACP b
Anchor bb
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong capital position.
-- Favorable track record during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
-- Close relationships with key customers, potentially mitigating adverse market
developments.
Weaknesses:
-- Very high single-name and sector concentrations on real estate and development companies.
-- Material funding concentration on major depositors.
-- Relatively high level of transactions with related parties.
-- Small bank operating in a high-risk volatile environment.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Russia-based Development Capital Bank (DCB)
is stable, reflecting our view that the bank's strong capital position will continue to
compensate for its high lending and funding concentrations.
We could lower the ratings if DCB's funding position deteriorated, with increased reliance
on short-term interbank funding, if asset quality sharply worsened, or if the liquidity buffer
declined to an insufficient level. A breach of the regulatory requirements relating to
concentration or related parties' exposures could also prompt us to review the ratings.
A positive rating action is a remote scenario in the next 12 months. We might raise the
ratings in the longer term if the bank managed to diversify its narrow business profile by
significantly reducing its single-name and industry concentrations and improving the diversity
of its client base through organic business growth.
