(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Polish Oil & Gas Company SA (PGNiG) ----------- 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Gas and other

services

combined

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

05-Sep-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. (PGNiG; Polish Oil & Gas Company SA) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "fair" business risk profile, "significant" financial risk profile, and "moderately high" likelihood for extraordinary support from the Republic of Poland in case of financial distress.

We view the company's business risk profile as "fair," owing to its dominant market position as the country's monopolistic domestic gas producer and importer, and owner and operator of both the Polish gas storage system and main distribution networks. We also view the group's entry into heat and power generation as positive, supplying meaningful diversification.

These strengths are offset in our view in particular by adverse domestic gas tariff regulation and the possibility of less-than-full and untimely cost recovery in tariffs in the event of high import gas prices. PGNiG sells gas on the domestic market under regulated prices that are below its import costs. The regulator's refusal to allow timely pass through of a significant increase in the cost of imported gas in 2012 resulted in unprecedented trading losses for the group. Additional weaknesses in our view are PGNiG's dependence on gas imports from Russia, based on long-term take-or-pay contracts, exposure to foreign exchange risk, and increasing share of earnings that are derived from profitable but relatively high risk oil and gas exploration and production (E&P).

We assess PGNiG's financial risk profile as "significant," primarily owing to its weakened credit ratios, cash flow volatility, significant investment program, and what we see as non conservative financial management. After the successful renegotiation of its gas supply contracts with Gazprom, which was announced in November, we assume that the group will continue its expansion in generating heat and power through acquisitions, joint development projects, and building new gas-fired capacity.

The ratings further reflect our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the Republic of Poland (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2, local currency A/Stable/A-1) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We assess PGNiG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+'.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In November 2012, PGNiG announced a commercial agreement with OAO Gazprom on its amended pricing formula for gas imports under the important Yamal contract. The new pricing terms, which according to the group include European gas market-based pricing components, in our view will end the widening of gas trading losses, and will contribute to stabilizing the group's operating and financial performance. Additionally, the group announced that the agreement will result in a PLN2.5 billion-PLN3 billion positive one-off effect on profitability in 2012.

We expect PGNiG's financial and operating performance to be stronger from 2013 onward compared with the expected level in 2012, due to the agreement with OAO Gazprom, as well as an increasing contribution from gas storage and E&P. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate no significant contribution to the operating performance from domestic gas supply from 2013, while distribution, storage, and upstream oil and gas operation will remain the main driver of operating performance. Overall our base-case scenario anticipates a substantial increase in EBITDA for 2013 and 2014 compared with 2011 and 2012.

S&P key cash flow and capital-structure scenario

PGNiG's key credit metrics, as adjusted by Standard & Poor's, decreased considerably over the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, with the FFO-to-debt ratio around 15% compared with 72% one year earlier and adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 5x compared with 1x one year earlier.

We expect the commercial agreement with Gazprom to end the cash bleed in the domestic gas supply business and help to stabilize and significantly improve PGNiG's financial performance . We also assume that the agreement, in particular the significant one-off effects, will help the group to secure unrestricted access to its key domestic credit facilities, which are restricted by covenants, thereby improving the group's liquidity position.

We expect the group to follow through its investment plan, which aims to spend about PLN5 billion annually until 2015. In our base case we anticipate that PGNiG will post significantly higher funds from operations (FFO) from 2013 than in the past two years and neutral free operating cash flows. This will improve key credit metrics in 2013 and 2014. We assume that the company will resume paying a dividend from 2013--after skipping the dividend in 2012--leading to negative discretionary cash flow.

Liquidity

We consider PGNiG's overall liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria. This incorporates our assumption of the rollover of reported current financial liabilities related to PGNiG's domestic guaranteed bond program, underwritten by nine domestic banks. We further assume that PGNiG will continue to have unrestricted access to the program in view of increased EBITDA stemming from the Yamal contract price reset, which would result in lower reported leverage.

PGNiG's liquidity sources for the next 12 months consist of:

-- Access to unrestricted short-term cash and marketable securities, reported at Polish zloty (PLN) 1.1 billion (about EUR275 million) as of Sept. 30, 2012;

-- A guaranteed domestic bond program of PLN7 billion maturing in June 2015, PLN4 billion of which the group reports as unused as of Sept. 30, 2012. Availability under this facility is subject to financial covenants. We understand from PGNiG that it is in compliance with the covenants and expects to remain so;

-- A guaranteed bond program of PGNiG Termika SA maturing December 2017, which according to the group currently has PLN1 billion of availability. We understand from the company that the availability under this program is limited to PGNiG Termika and has no link to debt at the consolidated group level; and

-- Our estimate of operating cash flow for the next 12 months of PLN4 billion-PLN6 billion.

These sources compare with our assumptions for PGNiG's liquidity uses for the next 12 months, which include:

-- Investments of about PLN5 billion;

-- Debt maturities of about PLN500 million; and

-- A regular dividend payment to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2013 following a decision not to pay a dividend in the fourth quarter of this year.

We also factor in the potential for extraordinary liquidity support from the main shareholder, the Republic of Poland, and assume that all short-term maturities under the guaranteed domestic bond program will be rolled over.

Outlook

The stable outlook indicates that over the next two years we don't anticipate any weakening of PGNiG's fair business risk profile or significant financial risk profile. We consider the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of more than 20% to be in line with the current financial risk profile and the rating, provided that the group's business risk profile does not deteriorate. We expect the group to achieve this level, but not necessarily by the end of 2012. For the current rating level we further presume that the group's liquidity will remain at least "adequate" and no changes to our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary government support for PGNiG in the event of financial distress.

A negative rating action could result from an adverse impact on the group's business risk profile caused by difficulties related to gas supply, distribution, or storage, due to regulatory developments, or underperformance of the E&P activities abroad or the domestic heat or power activities. Also, weakening of the key ratios, in particular adjusted FFO to debt, to unexpectedly low levels could trigger a negative rating action.

A positive rating action could follow in case we saw significant strengthening in the financial risk profile of the company, barring any weakening of business risk profile. This could be achieved with an FFO-to-debt ratio consistently higher than 35% and more careful balancing of liquidity, investments, and debt levels with sustainable cash generation.

