(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned GLOBEXBANK's (GB) RUB5bn Series BO-07 three-year senior
unsecured bonds an expected ratings of Long-term local currency 'BB(EXP)' and National Long-term
of 'AA-(rus)(EXP)'.
The expected issue date is 04 December 2012. The bonds will have a maturity of
three years with a put option on 06 December 2013.
GB is 99.99% owned by Vnesheconombank (VEB; 'BBB'/ Stable), and on a standalone
basis, ranked by total assets as the 28th-largest bank in Russia at end-Q312.
GB's ratings are:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR 'B'
Viability Rating 'b'
National Long-term rating 'AA-(rus)', Stable Outlook
Support Rating '3'