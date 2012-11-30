(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. ----------- 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: China

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Nov-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

25-Oct-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Co. Ltd. (Sinochem HK) reflects our expectation that there is a high likelihood that the company will receive extraordinary timely and sufficient support, in the event of financial distress, from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).

We believe government support could flow down to Sinochem HK, which we see as an integral part of the Sinochem Group, one of the largest state-owned enterprises in China. Sinochem Corp. owns 100% of Sinochem HK, and is in turn 98% controlled by Sinochem Group. Sinochem HK is the group's key platform to conduct international trade, investments, and offshore funding. In our view, the credit profiles of Sinochem HK, Sinochem Corp., and Sinochem Group are inseparable as the companies are fully integrated strategically, operationally, and financially.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "high likelihood" of extraordinary government support for Sinochem Group. is based on our view of the following characteristics:

-- "Important" role to the government. Sinochem Group is China's largest importer and distributor of fertilizer and one of its largest crude oil importers. It also operates strategic oil and fertilizer reserves on behalf of the government.

-- "Very strong" link to the government, which indirectly fully owns the Sinochem Group through State Assets and Administration Commission (SASAC). The government is able to exert strong influence on the future direction of the company through appointing board members and senior management at Sinochem Group. While Sinochem Group has a plan to partially privatize Sinochem Corp. in the medium term, we expect it will remain a majority-owned subsidiary of the group and has limited impact on our assessment of the linkage to the government.

Sinochem HK's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb' reflects the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The SACP takes into consideration the good market positions and good domestic demand prospects for the company's core businesses, which include energy and fertilizers. The SACP also factors in the benefits that Sinochem HK derives from the increasing vertical integration of its various businesses and its good business diversification. However, these benefits are tempered by the company's weak, albeit stable profitability, the risks associated with its business transitions and execution of new projects, and its aggressive financial risk profile.

Sinochem Group's large-scale operations and the good market position of its core business segments, particularly oil trading and fertilizer distribution, support its satisfactory business risk profile. The company has developed and maintained long-term stable relationships with suppliers, both globally and domestically. It has also established an extensive distribution network in China. The company is China's largest fertilizer manufacturer and distributor, and it is one of China's largest crude oil importers with about 10% market share. Sinochem Group. is also a leading player in certain sub-segments of the highly fragmented agri-chemical market.

We believe Sinochem HK will benefit from its parent's increasing vertical integration and business diversification. Sinochem Group continues to expand its oil operations from a traditional import, export, and logistics business to include exploration and production, and refining and marketing. This strategy is likely to improve its overall business risk profile in the long term, in our view, but business transition and execution risks will persist for the next couple of years. We believe management will seek opportunities to expand its businesses through acquisitions or greenfield projects.

Sinochem HK's operating margin remains weak, with EBITDA margins averaging 1.6% over the past three years. Margins slightly improved to 2.5% in the first half of 2012. The company continues to derive the majority of its revenue from its trading business (mainly from oil trading), which is a low margin business. Trading margins have been fairly stable in recent years despite the high volatility in oil prices. We expect Sinochem HK's margins to gradually improve as the contribution from upstream investments increases.

Sinochem Group's reliance on debt funding remains high as the group is still in a high-investment phase for its non-trading business. Due to its vertical integration strategy, we expect the company to continue to generate negative discretionary cash flow and aggressive credit ratios in the next two years at least. We expect the ratio of debt to EBITDA to be above 6x and the ratio of funds from operations to debt to be about 12%.

Liquidity

Sinochem Group has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect sources of liquidity over the next couple of years to exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Our assessment of liquidity is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources include cash and cash equivalents of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 30 billion, funds from operations of RMB12 billion-RMB14 billion, credit facilities of about RMB20 billion, and capital injections by SASAC of RMB4.7 billion and RMB2 billion in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

-- Uses include about RMB10 billion in short-term debt maturities, working capital requirements of about RMB2 billion-RMB3 billion, projected capital spending of about RMB30 billion, and dividend payments of about RMB5 billion

-- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%.

As one of the largest state-owned enterprises in China, Sinochem Group has established solid relationships with banks, especially domestic banks. Further, the company has the flexibility to cut its projected capital expenditure to preserve liquidity, should the need arise.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sinochem Group will be able to maintain a fairly stable performance despite the current challenging operating environment. We expect the financial risk profile for Sinochem HK and Sinochem Group to remain aggressive in the next 12-18 months.

We could raise the rating if Sinochem Group reduces its leverage while it pursues its vertical integration, such that it can improve its financial risk profile. An upgrade trigger could be a ratio of funds from operations to total debt of 15% over a sustained period.

We may lower the rating if Sinochem Group's financial performance does not improve as much as we expect or if the company pursues more large-scale acquisitions or construction of new projects and primarily funds these with borrowings, such that its credit metrics deteriorate. This could happen if the ratio of funds from operations to total debt is consistently below 10%, and its EBITDA interest coverage falls below 2.5x. We could also lower the rating if we assess that timely and sufficient extraordinary government support has weakened, although we view the likelihood of this as remote at this stage.

