Nov 30 -

Overview

-- We believe the long-term tariff parameters approved by the Federal Tariff Service of Russia (FTS) in November 2012 for Russian power distribution company IDGC of Center somewhat reduce regulatory uncertainties in the electricity distribution industry.

-- The tariff increases for 2012-2017 could lead us to reassess our view of IDGC of Center's financial risk profile and, therefore, support a higher stand-alone credit profile.

-- We are placing our 'BB-' long-term rating on IDGC of Center on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after we have met the company's management and assessed the updated information on liquidity, financial policies, operations, strategies, and borrowings plans.

Rating Action

On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with positive implications its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Russian power distribution company Interregional Distributive Grid Co. of Center JSC (IDGC of Center). The 'ruAA-' Russia national scale rating on IDGC of Center was also placed on CreditWatch positive.

We have affirmed the 'B' short-term corporate credit rating on the company.