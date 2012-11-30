(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

Overview

-- We believe the long-term tariff parameters approved by the Federal Tariff Service of Russia (FTS) in November 2012 for Moscow United Electric Grid Co. (MOESK) somewhat reduce regulatory uncertainties in the electricity distribution industry.

-- The tariff increases for 2012-2017 could lead us to reassess our view of MOESK's financial risk profile and, therefore, support a higher stand-alone credit profile.

-- We are placing our 'BB-' long-term ratings on MOESK on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after we have met the company's management and assessed its updated information on liquidity, financial policies, operations, strategies, and borrowings plans.

Rating Action

On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Moscow United Electric Grid Co. (MOESK) on CreditWatch with positive implications. The 'ruAA-' Russia national scale rating on MOESK was also placed on CreditWatch positive.