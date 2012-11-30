(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 -
Overview
-- We believe the long-term tariff parameters approved by the Federal
Tariff Service of Russia (FTS) in November 2012 for Moscow United Electric
Grid Co. (MOESK) somewhat reduce regulatory uncertainties in the electricity
distribution industry.
-- The tariff increases for 2012-2017 could lead us to reassess our view
of MOESK's financial risk profile and, therefore, support a higher stand-alone
credit profile.
-- We are placing our 'BB-' long-term ratings on MOESK on CreditWatch
with positive implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after we have met the company's
management and assessed its updated information on liquidity, financial
policies, operations, strategies, and borrowings plans.
Rating Action
On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit rating on Moscow United Electric Grid Co. (MOESK)
on CreditWatch with positive implications. The 'ruAA-' Russia national scale
rating on MOESK was also placed on CreditWatch positive.