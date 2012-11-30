Nov 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Volkswagen Insurance Co. Ltd. ----------------- 30-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland

Local currency A-/Positive/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jun-2004 A-/-- --/--

14-Jul-2003 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Volkswagen Insurance Co. Ltd. (VICO), a wholly owned Ireland-based subsidiary of German carmaker Volkswagen AG (VW; A-/Positive/A-2), qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria. As such, the ratings on VICO are commensurate with those on its parent and reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of VICO as an integral part of VW's risk-management strategy. Further positive factors are VICO's strong capitalization and comprehensive reinsurance program. These strengths are partly offset by the company's reliance on reinsurance protection.

The rating on VICO is higher than that on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) as the company has virtually no exposure to Ireland, either in terms of assets or liabilities (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Aug. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The VW group is committed to maintaining VICO as a captive insurer to minimize risk transfer costs and increase its emphasis on risk management and loss prevention. Consequently, VICO is an integral part of VW's risk-management strategy. VICO's business emanates solely from the VW group. Although the company's extended warranty business exceeds our 10% threshold, we do not consider it third-party business. In addition, VICO's financial flexibility is fully reliant on VW. Accordingly, the rating on VICO is inextricably linked to that on its parent.

We view VICO's capitalization as strong. Even after incorporating the potential cost of a maximum insured loss, its capitalization would in our view remain consistent with the ratings. In addition, we consider the quality of the company's capital, which consists almost entirely of shareholders' equity, to be strong.

VICO depends heavily on reinsurance to protect it against large losses. This was highlighted in 2007 and 2008 when large property and marine claims caused the company to draw on its reinsurance protection. VICO's comprehensive excess-of-loss reinsurance covers the maximum sum insured on any one risk or event for all significant business lines and provides protection against multiple events. Reinsurance contracts follow the terms and conditions of the original policies.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects that on VW. For details on the outlook on VW, see "Automaker VW Outlook Revised To Stable On Strong Operating Performance And Improved Credit Metrics; Affirmed At 'A-/A-2'," published Aug. 27, 2012.

Related Criteria And Research

--"here 6587605&rev_id=8&sid=902534&sind=A&", June 14, 2011

--"here 6510675&rev_id=2&sid=940469&sind=A&", April 14, 2011

--"here 6485398&rev_id=1&sid=940469&sind=A&", Feb. 16, 2011

--"here 5900264&rev_id=14&sid=940469&sind=A&", June 7, 2010

--"here 5369471&rev_id=2&sid=940469&sind=A&", April 22, 2009

--"here 5369480&rev_id=2&sid=940469&sind=A&", April 22, 2009

--"here 2566256&rev_id=2&sid=940469&sind=A&", April 14, 2004