Summary analysis -- Volkswagen Insurance Co. Ltd. ----------------- 30-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland
Local currency A-/Positive/--
Primary SIC: Insurance
carriers, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jun-2004 A-/-- --/--
14-Jul-2003 A/-- --/--
Rationale
Volkswagen Insurance Co. Ltd. (VICO), a wholly owned Ireland-based subsidiary
of German carmaker Volkswagen AG (VW; A-/Positive/A-2), qualifies as a captive
insurer under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria. As such, the
ratings on VICO are commensurate with those on its parent and reflect Standard
& Poor's assessment of VICO as an integral part of VW's risk-management
strategy. Further positive factors are VICO's strong capitalization and
comprehensive reinsurance program. These strengths are partly offset by the
company's reliance on reinsurance protection.
The rating on VICO is higher than that on the Republic of Ireland
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) as the company has virtually no exposure to Ireland,
either in terms of assets or liabilities (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That
Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Aug.
24, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
The VW group is committed to maintaining VICO as a captive insurer to minimize
risk transfer costs and increase its emphasis on risk management and loss
prevention. Consequently, VICO is an integral part of VW's risk-management
strategy. VICO's business emanates solely from the VW group. Although the
company's extended warranty business exceeds our 10% threshold, we do not
consider it third-party business. In addition, VICO's financial flexibility is
fully reliant on VW. Accordingly, the rating on VICO is inextricably linked to
that on its parent.
We view VICO's capitalization as strong. Even after incorporating the
potential cost of a maximum insured loss, its capitalization would in our view
remain consistent with the ratings. In addition, we consider the quality of
the company's capital, which consists almost entirely of shareholders' equity,
to be strong.
VICO depends heavily on reinsurance to protect it against large losses. This
was highlighted in 2007 and 2008 when large property and marine claims caused
the company to draw on its reinsurance protection. VICO's comprehensive
excess-of-loss reinsurance covers the maximum sum insured on any one risk or
event for all significant business lines and provides protection against
multiple events. Reinsurance contracts follow the terms and conditions of the
original policies.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects that on VW. For details on the outlook on VW, see
"Automaker VW Outlook Revised To Stable On Strong Operating Performance And
Improved Credit Metrics; Affirmed At 'A-/A-2'," published Aug. 27, 2012.
