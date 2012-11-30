(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 -
Summary analysis -- RHB Bank Bhd. --------------------------------- 30-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Malaysia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Dec-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
27-Sep-2005 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that RHB will
continue its transformation strategy to generate sustainable and consistent
earnings, while maintaining adequate asset quality and capital ratios. We may
lower the rating if any strategic or operational missteps due to aggressive
expansion into higher-risk domestic segments or overseas emerging markets put
RHB's financial profile, namely its capital or asset quality, at a greater
risk of declining, especially during a cyclical downturn. In our view, the
bank's rating has limited upside potential in the medium term.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its issuer credit rating on RHB Bank
Bhd. on the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and
earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP)
is 'bbb'.
Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor
for a bank operating only in Malaysia is 'bbb'. The BICRA score is based on
our evaluation of economic risk, where we view Malaysia's moderately weak
economic structure and modest income levels to be mitigated by an open,
diversified, and competitive economy with a low risk of economic imbalances.
We believe private sector credit is high relative to income levels. Regarding
our industry risk assessment, the high level of stable, core customer deposits
support the Malaysian banking system. We consider its regulatory standards to
be broadly in line with international norms and the risk appetite in the
industry to be moderate.
We regard RHB's business position as "adequate" overall. It is a midsize bank
in Malaysia, the fifth largest by total assets, with a market share of a
little less than 10% each of system loans and deposits. Much of RHB's improved
operating performance and financial strength in the past several years can be
attributed to what we view as management's solid execution of its
transformation strategy. Management has refocused the bank's resources and
efforts on its core businesses, previously conducted by various legal entities
within the group, to benefit from cost efficiency and economy of scale, and
enhance revenue-generating capabilities. We believe RHB will continue to
evolve from a bank traditionally focused on large corporate clients to one
with a more balanced and diversified portfolio of consumer, and small and
midsize enterprises (SME) customers. We also expect RHB's regional expansion
to occur at a modest pace and the bulk of its business to remain domestically
focused.
We view RHB's capital and earnings as "adequate." We expect its projected
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments to remain
between 7%-8% in the next 12-24 months. We believe RHB will continue to grow
above the industry average, driven by its corporate and retail banking
business. Its expansion into the higher-yielding retail segment will partially
offset ongoing margin pressure from domestic competition. Moreover, its
earnings profile has improved over the past few years and return on average
adjusted asset stood at 1.24% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012. Our
capital expectation is based on our view that retained earnings would be
sufficient to keep pace with growth and that underwriting discipline will keep
credit costs contained. We also believe that RHB will exercise a prudent
dividend-payout policy to support growth while maintaining sufficient capital
buffer.
Our risk position assessment for RHB is "adequate." This reflects our view of
RHB's relatively straightforward business model, where the bulk of income is
domestic. RHB has been growing above the industry average, reflecting its
strategy of expanding market share in its targeted segments. We believe that
its increased credit risks from faster growth will be partially offset by risk
management strengthening under the bank's transformation strategy. This is
evident from the consistent improvement in the bank's credit cost since the
bank initiated its transformation strategy in 2007. We believe RHB will
continue to maintain credit discipline and temper its growth ambition with
risk-return considerations under its broader strategy.
RHB's funding is "average" and its liquidity position "adequate," in our
opinion. Its funding profile is underpinned by its branch network and deposit
franchise as a midsized bank in Malaysia. Under the next phase of its
transformation plans, RHB will be investing and rebranding its branch network
to increase its share of low-cost deposits from individual retail depositors.
The quantity and quality of the bank's liquid assets is sufficient to cover
its short-term wholesale borrowings, reflecting its prudent balance sheet
management.
The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting the
bank's "moderate systemic importance" in Malaysia and our assessment of the
government as "highly supportive."
