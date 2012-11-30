(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- RHB Bank Bhd. --------------------------------- 30-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

27-Sep-2005 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that RHB will continue its transformation strategy to generate sustainable and consistent earnings, while maintaining adequate asset quality and capital ratios. We may lower the rating if any strategic or operational missteps due to aggressive expansion into higher-risk domestic segments or overseas emerging markets put RHB's financial profile, namely its capital or asset quality, at a greater risk of declining, especially during a cyclical downturn. In our view, the bank's rating has limited upside potential in the medium term.

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its issuer credit rating on RHB Bank Bhd. on the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'.

Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor for a bank operating only in Malaysia is 'bbb'. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk, where we view Malaysia's moderately weak economic structure and modest income levels to be mitigated by an open, diversified, and competitive economy with a low risk of economic imbalances. We believe private sector credit is high relative to income levels. Regarding our industry risk assessment, the high level of stable, core customer deposits support the Malaysian banking system. We consider its regulatory standards to be broadly in line with international norms and the risk appetite in the industry to be moderate.

We regard RHB's business position as "adequate" overall. It is a midsize bank in Malaysia, the fifth largest by total assets, with a market share of a little less than 10% each of system loans and deposits. Much of RHB's improved operating performance and financial strength in the past several years can be attributed to what we view as management's solid execution of its transformation strategy. Management has refocused the bank's resources and efforts on its core businesses, previously conducted by various legal entities within the group, to benefit from cost efficiency and economy of scale, and enhance revenue-generating capabilities. We believe RHB will continue to evolve from a bank traditionally focused on large corporate clients to one with a more balanced and diversified portfolio of consumer, and small and midsize enterprises (SME) customers. We also expect RHB's regional expansion to occur at a modest pace and the bulk of its business to remain domestically focused.

We view RHB's capital and earnings as "adequate." We expect its projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments to remain between 7%-8% in the next 12-24 months. We believe RHB will continue to grow above the industry average, driven by its corporate and retail banking business. Its expansion into the higher-yielding retail segment will partially offset ongoing margin pressure from domestic competition. Moreover, its earnings profile has improved over the past few years and return on average adjusted asset stood at 1.24% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012. Our capital expectation is based on our view that retained earnings would be sufficient to keep pace with growth and that underwriting discipline will keep credit costs contained. We also believe that RHB will exercise a prudent dividend-payout policy to support growth while maintaining sufficient capital buffer.

Our risk position assessment for RHB is "adequate." This reflects our view of RHB's relatively straightforward business model, where the bulk of income is domestic. RHB has been growing above the industry average, reflecting its strategy of expanding market share in its targeted segments. We believe that its increased credit risks from faster growth will be partially offset by risk management strengthening under the bank's transformation strategy. This is evident from the consistent improvement in the bank's credit cost since the bank initiated its transformation strategy in 2007. We believe RHB will continue to maintain credit discipline and temper its growth ambition with risk-return considerations under its broader strategy.

RHB's funding is "average" and its liquidity position "adequate," in our opinion. Its funding profile is underpinned by its branch network and deposit franchise as a midsized bank in Malaysia. Under the next phase of its transformation plans, RHB will be investing and rebranding its branch network to increase its share of low-cost deposits from individual retail depositors. The quantity and quality of the bank's liquid assets is sufficient to cover its short-term wholesale borrowings, reflecting its prudent balance sheet management.

The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting the bank's "moderate systemic importance" in Malaysia and our assessment of the government as "highly supportive."

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010