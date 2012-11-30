(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- China Development Bank

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: China

Primary SIC: Finance,

taxation, &

monetary policy

Mult. CUSIP6: 16937M

Mult. CUSIP6: 856784

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Nov-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

16-Dec-2010 AA-/-- AA-/A-1+

31-Jul-2008 A+/-- A+/A-1+

Rationale

The rating on China Development Bank (CDB) reflects our view that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Chinese government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CDB in the event of financial distress. We have therefore equalized the issuer credit rating on CDB with the sovereign credit rating on China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+).

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on the following CDB characteristics:

-- "Integral" link with the Chinese government, through 100% ownership and ongoing government supervision; and

-- "Critical" role as the government's key vehicle for development finance.

CDB is a key provider of development finance in China. In December 2008, CDB became a joint-stock bank largely for exploring new ways to better finance the government's key development initiatives. The central government through the Ministry of Finance, Central Huijin Investment Ltd., and National Council for Social Security Fund, wholly owns CDB.

As of Oct. 31, 2012, commercial banks in China hold more than 78% of CDB's outstanding bonds. Their holding has risen by more than five percentage points since the end of 2008. China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) assigns zero-risk weight to CDB's Chinese yuan bonds issued before the end of 2013 until their maturity. It still recognizes such bonds as policy bank bonds. We believe that the government is likely to extend support to CDB's creditworthiness until the bank ceases to rely heavily on bonds for funding. At the end of 2011, bonds outstanding were almost stable at 77% of CDB's total liabilities.

CDB has grown robustly in recent years, supported by its stable customer base and multi-pillar development strategy. In addition, the bank is increasing its overseas presence and exploring the synergy of commercial and investment banking for development finance. CDB's return on average assets remains close to that of large state-owned commercial banks.

The bank's reliance on long-term bonds for funding doesn't pose significant funding risk, in our opinion. Our view is based on the ongoing credit support from the central government, potential liquidity support from the central bank, and the sustained demand for CDB bonds in a financial system where the availability of similar instruments is limited.

CDB's rapid credit growth in the past two years could increase its nonperforming loans (NPLs) in the next two years if the fiscal positions of many local governments stay tight and external conditions remain challenging. Fast-paced growth has increased the bank's exposure to local government-related entities and overseas projects. However, CDB's high loan loss reserve of over 5x of reported NPL as of Dec. 31, 2011, could help absorb the credit loss associated with higher NPLs. At the end of 2011, the bank's reported NPL ratio was 0.40%, slightly lower than the previous year.

Although CDB met the CBRC's capital requirement, we assess the bank's capital and earnings as "moderate" based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' risk-adjusted capital. This is partly due to the high risk weight that CDB's credit exposure to the corporate sector carries and the bank's significant off-balance sheet commitments.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the rating on CDB is in line with the outlook on the sovereign rating on China. We could upgrade CDB if we raise the sovereign rating. We could lower the rating on CDB if the sovereign's willingness or ability to support the bank declines. For example, CBRC ending its zero-risk weight treatment to CDB's Chinese-yuan-denominated bonds could signal a reduction in the sovereign's willingness to support the bank.

