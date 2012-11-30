(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hungarian Export Import Bank (Hexim) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' with a Negative Outlook. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to Hexim given the bank's policy role and limited scope of purely commercial activities. At the same time Fitch has assigned Hexim's EUR2bn global medium-term note (MTN) programme an expected Long-term senior unsecured debt rating of 'BB+'(exp). A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this commentary.

Fitch notes that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS

Hexim's IDRs, programme rating, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are based on potential support from the Republic of Hungary in light of the bank's policy role and its close integration with the sovereign. The ratings also reflect Hexim's sole state ownership, the state's surety covering (and limiting) the bank's on- and off-balance sheet liabilities, Hexim's moderate size (even after planned growth) and the interest make-up mechanism by which the Hungarian central budget compensates potential losses made by the bank. The Negative Outlook on Hexim's Long-term IDR reflects that on the sovereign.

The state guarantee for on-balance sheet liabilities have recently been increased to HUF1,200bn (from HUF320bn), while the guarantee for off-balance sheet liabilities is expected to be raised to HUF350bn from 2013 (from the current HUF80bn). Together, both revised amounts will represent a moderate contingent liability of about 5.3% of forecast 2012 GDP. The bank's total borrowings (HUF182bn) and committed off-balance sheet obligations (HUF78bn) at end-Q312 were equal to about 0.9% of forecast 2012 GDP.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The bank and the programme's ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign's credit profile, and hence its ability to provide support is weakened. Fitch is of the opinion that the state's strong propensity to support Hexim is unlikely to be revised in the foreseeable future.

In assessing the state's commitment to the bank, Fitch will also monitor the timeliness of capital injections in light of the planned significant increase of Hexim's balance sheet. However, this is unlikely to impact the bank's ratings as long as its obligations remain fully guaranteed by the Hungarian state.

Eximbank is a small specialised Hungarian credit institution directly controlled by the Hungarian State through the Ministry for National Economy. The bank's sole role is to promote, facilitate and finance export trade.

The rating actions are as follows:

Hexim

Long-term IDR assigned at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR assigned at 'B'

Support Rating assigned at '3'

Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB+'

Senior foreign currency unsecured debt Long- and Short-term ratings assigned at 'BB+'(exp) and 'B(exp)'