Nov 30 -
Summary analysis -- Valencia (Autonomous Community of) ------------ 30-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2012 BB/B BB/B
19-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
22-Jun-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
10-Jun-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on the Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia) reflect our "very negative"
assessment of Valencia's financial management, as defined in our criteria. Specifically, we
factor in our opinion about Valencia's track record of weak budgetary processes, including
budgetary deviations and restatement of deficit figures due to the surfacing of unpaid supplier
bills.
In our view, Valencia is poised to gradually reduce its deficit levels, on the back of
public sector layoffs and reductions in education and healthcare expenditures. In our opinion,
this is mainly the result of increased pressure and tighter supervision by the central
government, as well as tight fiscal conditionality tied to the liquidity support mechanisms put
in place by the central government.