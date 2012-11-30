(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- KazTransGas ----------------------------------- 30-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Gas production
and/or
distribution
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
1-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
24-Dec-2010 BB/-- BB/--
15-Jul-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Kazakh energy holding KazTransGas (KTG) and its 100%-owned gas pipeline
operator JSC Intergas Central Asia (ICA) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that
there is a "moderately high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government
support for KTG, and our 'bb' assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). The ratings
on ICA are equalized with those on KTG, reflecting the overall creditworthiness of the KTG
group. The consolidated approach reflects the companies' close integration, KTG's 100% ownership
of ICA and other major subsidiaries, financial guarantees on a major part of the group's debt
issued by ICA and KTG, large intragroup cash flows, and an absence of effective subsidiary ring
fencing.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a moderately
high likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of KTG's:
-- "Important" role, given its strategic importance for the state as the monopoly gas
supplier in the service area, and ICA's status as the national trunk gas pipeline operator; and
-- "Strong" link with the government via full ownership of KTG by its parent, 100%
state-owned oil and gas operator JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national
scale 'kzAAA').