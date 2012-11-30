Nov 30 -
Overview
-- The Housing Finance Corp. Ltd.'s (THFC) credit quality remains stable
and we expect a continued strengthening in the business position.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'A+/A-1' ratings on THFC.
-- The stable outlook reflects our base-case expectation of increased
lending funded through increased bond issuance and bank loans; the U.K.
government's continued support of the social housing sector; and the
maintenance of the quality of the loan portfolio and diversified income
streams.
-- We are also downgrading to 'A+' from 'AA-' the rating on debt issued
by T.H.F.C. (Funding No. 1) PLC based on our revised view of the level of
credit enhancement provided by the liquidity facility.
-- We are also affirming the 'A+' rating on the debt issued by T.H.F.C.
(Funding No. 2) PLC and T.H.F.C. (Funding No. 3) PLC.
Rating Action
On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+/A-1'
corporate credit rating on The Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. (THFC). The outlook
remains stable.