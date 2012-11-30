(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Polish City of Lodz's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the National Long-term rating to 'A+(pol) from 'AA-(pol)'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all the city's ratings.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that in the medium term Lodz's impaired operating balance will not rebound at a level sufficient to soundly cover the projected debt service and to secure adequate structural liquidity for the city. The ratings also factor in the expected growth of direct debt driven by investments and the weak debt coverage ratios.

Lodz's cash balance has fallen to PLN95m at end-2011 (PLN133m at end-2010) and Fitch expects that it may remain weak until 2015. The increasing reliance on external credit lines is rating negative. The city's credit line limit has been increased to PLN200m from the start of 2012 from PLN50m end-2011.

Fitch projects Lodz's capex will total PLN1.7bn in 2012-2015. About 40% of this investment on average needs to be debt financed and Fitch expects direct debt to grow by PLN400m to about PLN2.2bn at end-2015. This will put additional pressure on the already weak debt ratios. An improvement of the ratios would require the city to consolidate its operating expenditure. The high debt burden for the city's budget is mitigated by a smooth amortization until 2018.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings due to the termination of the contract.