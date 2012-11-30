(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We expect Lithuanian mobile operator UAB Bite Lietuva (Bite) to maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA at 3.8x or below from year-end 2012, thanks to improved margins and market share.

-- We are revising our outlook on Bite to positive from stable and affirming our 'B-' long-term credit rating on Bite and its 100% owner Bite Finance International B.V.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade over the next 12 months, notably if Bite manages to refinance its 2014 debt maturities in advance.

Rating Action

On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Lithuania-headquartered mobile telecommunications operator UAB Bite Lietuva (Bite) to positive from stable.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Bite and its 100% owner Bite Finance International B.V., its 'CCC+' rating on Bite Finance International's outstanding subordinated notes, and its 'B-' rating on the group's EUR172 million senior secured notes.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the continual profitability improvements achieved by Bite, particularly in Latvia, and a subsequent revision of our base-case assessment of the company's profitability and credit metrics for the next 12 months.

The ratings on Bite reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged", its business risk profile as "weak", and its management and governance as "fair". We revised our assessment of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from "vulnerable" after recent profitability improvements and market share gains in Latvia.

We expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to reach 27% in 2012 and 28%-29% in 2013. Profitability has continued to improve (the EBITDA margin for the last 12 months to Sept. 30, 2012, was 26.6%, up from 24.6% for full-year 2011), due to a combination of growing revenues in Latvia and continuous cost reduction within the group.

As Bite already executed significant cost cutting, for instance by cutting operating expenses by 27% in Latvia in 2008-2012--despite its customer base tripling over the same period--we think further cost reduction could be challenging.

However, we expect Bite's profitability to further improve because we believe the company could benefit from growth in its Latvian operations if it continues to gain market share. In Latvia, Bite remains a distant No. 3, but its market share by revenues in Latvia has grown gradually from 10.8% in June 2010 to 17.4% in September 2012, according to the company. In Lithuania, we expect revenues and market share to remain stable.

We expect adjusted net debt to EBITDA at 3.8x at year-end 2012 (from 4.4x in 2011) and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 22% in 2012 (from 18% in 2011). We expect free operating cash flow to reach about EUR25 million in 2012-2013, from EUR17 million in 2011, even after annual capital spending of EUR15 million for 3G or 4G networks. Most of the group's debt (EUR172 million in senior secured notes) matures in March 2014. Management is working on a refinancing plan, which we understand could be in place in the first half of 2013.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Bite's liquidity position is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We base this on our estimate that the company's sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next two years.

The key liquidity sources are:

-- Access to a EUR30 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in June 2013, of which EUR25 million was undrawn on Sept. 30, 2012;

-- Access to a EUR5 million short-term credit facility, maturing in November 2013; and

-- FFO of about EUR40 million annually in 2012 and 2013.

Against these sources, we anticipate the following liquidity uses:

-- Annual capital expenditures of about EUR15 million; and

-- Reduction in the size of the RCF to EUR20 million in December 2012, to EUR15 million in March 2013, and to zero in June 2013.

We expect covenant headroom to remain at about 30%.

Recovery analysis

The rating on the EUR172 million senior secured floating-rate notes due 2014 issued by Bite Finance International, Bite's parent company, is 'B-'. The notes rank junior only to the group's EUR30 million senior secured RCF, which benefits from senior first-ranking security over substantially all the group's assets through a pledge of secured intercompany notes.

Lenders of the senior secured notes benefit primarily from second-ranking share pledges over the capital stock of the Bite group and the capital stock of SIA EECF Bella FinCo (FinCo; not rated), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Bite Finance International. Furthermore, the Bite group and FinCo guarantee these notes.

The rating on the outstanding subordinated floating-rate notes, a senior unsecured obligation issued by Bite Finance International, is 'CCC+'. This instrument ranks behind the senior secured notes and the RCF.

The covenant package for the senior secured notes comprises a negative pledge; limitations on disposals, dividend payouts, transactions with affiliates, mergers, and the consolidation or sale of assets; restrictions on issuing preference shares; and a financial covenant governing additional debt, including a debt-incurrence ratio of 6x consolidated leverage. The documentation for the senior secured notes also includes a change-of-control clause stipulating payment of 101% of the principal outstanding if triggered. The RCF has the same covenant package, but also includes a number of maintenance financial covenants.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the next 12 months if Bite refinances its debt maturing in 2014 in the first half of 2013 and the company's EBITDA margin remains at the current level, with adjusted debt to EBITDA remaining below 4x.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we thought refinancing was unlikely to be secured before midyear 2013, or in case of negative business developments, for instance if the EBITDA margin weakened to below 25% or revenues declined significantly. Downward rating pressure could build in the second half of 2013 if no refinancing were secured.

