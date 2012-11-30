(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our view, Kazakhstan's commodity exports will continue to support the economy and allow it to maintain twin fiscal and external surpluses. Generally, its economic fundamentals remain strong despite the slowdown in 2012.

-- That said, political risks and significant contingent liabilities related to the financial sector, as well as the rising debt of state-owned and state-related enterprises, constrain the ratings.

-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Kazakhstan at 'BBB+/A-2'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Kazakhstan's economic growth will remain stronger than peers, and that high global commodity prices and public-sector spending will continue to sustain the economy and underpin the sovereign's fiscal and external positions.

Rating Action

On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Kazakhstan at 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'KzAAA' national scale rating on Kazakhstan. The 'BBB+' transfer and convertibility assessment remains unchanged.

Rationale

The ratings on Kazakhstan are supported by its strong external and fiscal balance sheets, its sizable natural resource endowment, and continued high and noncyclical foreign direct investment. The ratings remain constrained by political risks. While we expect relative political stability and policy predictability under President Nazarbayev to continue, we do not assume any clarity concerning succession. In our opinion, political stability could falter if the president were to suddenly leave office. The ratings are also constrained by limited monetary flexibility, the weak banking sector, and the moderately developed economy.

We expect that 2012 GDP growth will slow to 5%, down from more than 7% in 2010-2011. The economy is heavily dominated by commodity production; the correlation between nominal GDP and oil prices over the past 15 years has been very tight. Absent significant increases in oil production--which has been flat since early 2011--and oil prices, we expect increased government expenditure to remain the key driver of growth. Over the medium term, we expect a 20%-25% increase in oil production by end-2015. The Kashagan oil field is scheduled to come online in 2013, but its Phase 1 peak capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) is not expected to be reached until at least 2014. While Kazakhstan's oil and gas production will significantly increase over the next decade, it is unlikely to double from the current 1.6 million bpd, which the oil industry had previously expected. Peak volumes and the timeline for expansions at key projects remain unclear.

Kazakhstan has a strong fiscal balance sheet. Under our methodology we consolidate the National Oil Fund (NFRK) with the government's budget. In our view, fiscal policy remains relatively prudent: the assumed oil price was $90 per barrel for the 2012 budget and annual transfers from the NFRK to the budget are fixed, which limits expenditure. We expect fiscal surpluses to average 4% of GDP through to 2015.

That said, the government is pursuing expansionary fiscal policy to support economic growth. In 2012-2013, we expect annual transfers from the NFRK to the budget will be increased to $9.2 billion, the maximum allowed. With the increased transfers, our base-case scenario is that the government's net asset position will strengthen to 24% of GDP by end-2014 from 18% at end-2011. Our base case assumes modest oil production increases during 2012-2014, as well as the more-active use of the NFRK to support the financial sector (as part of the second debt restructuring of local lender, BTA Bank ) and the energy sector (to support state-owned national oil company, KazMunaiGas ).

Including BTA Bank, nonperforming loans in the banking sector are more than 34%. The banking sector remains weak despite Kazakhstan's strong economic growth. The government has outlined several mechanisms for dealing with impaired bank loans, including the creation of a distressed asset fund managed by the central bank and a taxation window that removes the tax disincentives for banks to write-off bad debt. We do not anticipate any significant acceleration in the banking sector clean-up. We estimate as limited the contingent liability for the sovereign stemming from the financial system in a reasonable worst-case scenario; the system has significantly deleveraged and remains well capitalized. However, we still believe that the total contingent liabilities for the sovereign could increase, particularly taking into account public sector debt (estimated at 18% of GDP).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Kazakhstan's economic growth will remain stronger than peers, and that high global commodity prices and public-sector spending will continue to sustain the economy and underpin the sovereign's fiscal and external positions.

We could consider lowering the ratings if there were a sustained slowdown in growth and the external and financial sectors deteriorated significantly without being mitigated by policy shifts. The ratings could also come under pressure if uncertainties around decision making and policy implementation were to increase, and if there were heightened concerns about a smooth transition of power.

If eventual presidential succession appeared likely to happen in an orderly and predictable fashion, together with a strengthening in the political institutional framework, we could consider an upgrade. We could also raise the ratings if the government were to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms to diversify the economy and promote the private sector.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Kazakhstan (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

Kazakhstan National Scale kzAAA/--/--

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB+

Senior Unsecured BBB+

Short-Term Debt A-2