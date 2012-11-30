Nov 30 -

-- Based on our review of the remaining loans backing Talisman-5 Finance, we consider that the risk of refinancing difficulties and principal losses has increased.

-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction for performance reasons, and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes.

-- Talisman-5 Finance is a 2006-vintage transaction backed by five remaining loans secured by commercial real estate properties in Germany, France, and Finland.

-- On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European CMBS. These criteria will become effective from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time all ratings likely to be affected will be placed on CreditWatch. The criteria update may affect the rating on the outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Talisman-5 Finance PLC. At the same time, we have also removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes (see list below).

The transaction closed in December 2006 and was originated by ABN AMRO N.V. It is backed by notes issued by a special-purpose entity incorporated in Ireland with limited liability, and FCC Talisman, a French compartmentalized debt-mutual fund. At closing, the issuer used the proceeds of the note issuance to acquire a portfolio of six commercial real estate loans secured by 48 commercial properties and 2,354 residential units located across Germany and Finland. The issuer also acquired notes issued by FCC Talisman, which are ultimately secured on a single loan backed by nine commercial properties in France. There are currently five loans remaining, two of which are in special servicing.

Today's rating actions follow our review of the:

-- Credit quality of the remaining underlying loans in the pool and reflect our view of the effect of losses to the junior notes on the credit enhancement available to the senior notes; and

-- The issuer's counterparty risk.

BIRD LOAN

The Bird loan is secured by an industrial warehouses/distribution unit, which has been split into a number of commercial units, located in a light industrial park in the Berlin suburb of Spandau. Spandau lies approximately 10 kilometers west of Berlin's city center. The loan failed to mature on the maturity date in July 2011 and is currently in special servicing. The current loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, based on a EUR23 million (as of May 2010) reported market value for the asset, is 104%. At present, no interest is being paid under the loan as funds have been held back to cover future payments, in particular capex to be spent on the property.

In August 2012, the special servicer agreed a sale agreement with a purchaser for a purchase price reported at EUR10.6 million compared with a remaining securitized loan balance of EUR24 million. This represents an anticipated principal loss estimated at EUR14 million on the January 2013 interest payment date.

FISH LOAN

The Fish loan is secured by a two-building multi-let office property located in the Hammberbook district of Hamburg, just south-west of the city center. Building one consists of nine floors of approximately 18,000 square meters of accommodation, while building two consists of seven stories of approximately 12,000 square meters of accommodation.

The loan is due to mature in July 2013. In November 2012, the loan was transferred to special servicing after a breach of its LTV ratio covenant. Based on a recent revaluation of EUR45.2 million compared with a current securitized loan balance of EUR60.2 million, the LTV ratio is at 133%. At present, interest payments are made in full. However, as an appraisal reduction was triggered under the loan, the amount of liquidity facility available to cover any future interest shortfalls under the loan, resulting from temporary cash flow disruption, will be limited.

Taking into account our review of the loan and the latest reported market value, we consider that the loan is exposed to principal losses.

REMAINING LOANS

In our opinion, the remaining three loans in the pool have shown stable credit performance. We do not anticipate principal losses for these loans.

The Monkey loan is backed by a single mixed use office/hotel property, located in the south of Munich on Erlenhofpark Business Park and matures in July 2013. The loan has a current interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 1.89x and a reported LTV ratio of 63% based on a value of EUR69 million in August 2010. The four-star Holiday Inn constitutes 34% of rental income and is the largest business hotel in the area. The other main tenant is NETMA (NATO), accounting for 40% of rent roll. This is a federal backed agency, which has a break option in 2015, but with a penalty for exercising this option of one year's rent.

The Penguin loan is secured against nine buildings consisting of 60,000 square meters of secondary office space located around the outer Parisian suburbs and matures in October 2013. It is a five-year partially amortizing loan, which has shown strong credit performance with a current ICR of 10.48x and has a reported LTV ratio of 59% based on a value of EUR90.2 million in October 2011.

The Reindeer loan is secured against a portfolio of retail properties in Finland and matures in October 2013. It has shown stable credit performance with a current ICR of 2.38x and has a reported LTV ratio of 58% based on a value of EUR81.5 million in September 2010. The portfolio consists of 20 properties located throughout Finland in the cities/regions of Lappeenranta (seven assets), Helsinki (four assets), Jyvaskyla (three assets), Hameenlinna (two assets), Kirkkonummi, Kemi, Rauma, Jarvenpaa, Kouvola, and Jamsa. The retail properties were built between 1989 and 2000 and the total net lettable area occupied by all the properties is 66,429 square meters.

RATING ACTIONS

Taking into account our review of the loans, we consider that the risk of refinancing difficulties and principal losses has increased. We do not see this risk as imminent for the class A notes, the rating on which is constrained by the issuer credit rating (ICR) on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (A/Stable/A-1) as liquidity facility provider.

We consider that the risk of principal losses for the Bird and Fish loans has increased. Consequently, we consider that the class B and C notes' creditworthiness has deteriorated. We believe that the available credit enhancement to the notes is no longer sufficient to support their current rating levels. We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class B and C notes to 'BBB+ (sf)' and 'B- (sf)', respectively.

Based on our short-term expectation of potential principal losses in this transaction as a result of the sale of the Bird loan, we have lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes to 'CCC- (sf)'.

COUNTERPARTY RISK

On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes following our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade to 'A' from 'A+' of our long-term rating on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC, the liquidity facility provider for Talisman-5 Finance (see "Related Criteria And Research"). The maximum rating achievable for this transaction under our 2012 counterparty criteria cannot be higher than our long-term rating on the liquidity facility provider--The Royal Bank of Scotland (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).

As a result of the lowering of our short-term rating on The Royal Bank Of Scotland, we have lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes.

We have also removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B notes, as this is no longer constrained to the ICR on the liquidity facility provider.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) (see "European CMBS Methodology And Assumptions"). The criteria update refines the approach to rating European CMBS transactions, and provides a more transparent framework for analyzing the commercial real estate assets and transaction structures commonly associated with European CMBS. We expect that the criteria update will have a moderate impact on outstanding ratings on European CMBS, based on a sample of transactions we tested. The impact on investment-grade ratings is likely to be greater than that on speculative-grade ratings.

These criteria will be effective for all in-scope ratings from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time we expect to place all the ratings likely to be affected on CreditWatch. We expect to resolve any rating changes within six months of the effective date of the criteria.

Talisman-5 Finance PLC

EUR544.25 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A A (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B BBB+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Lowered

C B- (sf) BBB+ (sf)

D CCC- (sf) B- (sf)

E CCC- (sf) B- (sf)