OVERVIEW
-- Based on our review of the remaining loans backing Talisman-5 Finance,
we consider that the risk of refinancing difficulties and principal losses has
increased.
-- We have therefore lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in this
transaction for performance reasons, and removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class A and B notes.
-- Talisman-5 Finance is a 2006-vintage transaction backed by five
remaining loans secured by commercial real estate properties in Germany,
France, and Finland.
-- On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European
CMBS. These criteria will become effective from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time
all ratings likely to be affected will be placed on CreditWatch. The criteria
update may affect the rating on the outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of notes
in Talisman-5 Finance PLC. At the same time, we have also removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class A and B notes (see list below).
The transaction closed in December 2006 and was originated by ABN AMRO N.V. It
is backed by notes issued by a special-purpose entity incorporated in Ireland
with limited liability, and FCC Talisman, a French compartmentalized
debt-mutual fund. At closing, the issuer used the proceeds of the note
issuance to acquire a portfolio of six commercial real estate loans secured by
48 commercial properties and 2,354 residential units located across Germany
and Finland. The issuer also acquired notes issued by FCC Talisman, which are
ultimately secured on a single loan backed by nine commercial properties in
France. There are currently five loans remaining, two of which are in special
servicing.
Today's rating actions follow our review of the:
-- Credit quality of the remaining underlying loans in the pool and
reflect our view of the effect of losses to the junior notes on the credit
enhancement available to the senior notes; and
-- The issuer's counterparty risk.
BIRD LOAN
The Bird loan is secured by an industrial warehouses/distribution unit, which
has been split into a number of commercial units, located in a light
industrial park in the Berlin suburb of Spandau. Spandau lies approximately 10
kilometers west of Berlin's city center. The loan failed to mature on the
maturity date in July 2011 and is currently in special servicing. The current
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, based on a EUR23 million (as of May 2010) reported
market value for the asset, is 104%. At present, no interest is being paid
under the loan as funds have been held back to cover future payments, in
particular capex to be spent on the property.
In August 2012, the special servicer agreed a sale agreement with a purchaser
for a purchase price reported at EUR10.6 million compared with a remaining
securitized loan balance of EUR24 million. This represents an anticipated
principal loss estimated at EUR14 million on the January 2013 interest payment
date.
FISH LOAN
The Fish loan is secured by a two-building multi-let office property located
in the Hammberbook district of Hamburg, just south-west of the city center.
Building one consists of nine floors of approximately 18,000 square meters of
accommodation, while building two consists of seven stories of approximately
12,000 square meters of accommodation.
The loan is due to mature in July 2013. In November 2012, the loan was
transferred to special servicing after a breach of its LTV ratio covenant.
Based on a recent revaluation of EUR45.2 million compared with a current
securitized loan balance of EUR60.2 million, the LTV ratio is at 133%. At
present, interest payments are made in full. However, as an appraisal
reduction was triggered under the loan, the amount of liquidity facility
available to cover any future interest shortfalls under the loan, resulting
from temporary cash flow disruption, will be limited.
Taking into account our review of the loan and the latest reported market
value, we consider that the loan is exposed to principal losses.
REMAINING LOANS
In our opinion, the remaining three loans in the pool have shown stable credit
performance. We do not anticipate principal losses for these loans.
The Monkey loan is backed by a single mixed use office/hotel property, located
in the south of Munich on Erlenhofpark Business Park and matures in July 2013.
The loan has a current interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 1.89x and a reported
LTV ratio of 63% based on a value of EUR69 million in August 2010. The four-star
Holiday Inn constitutes 34% of rental income and is the largest business hotel
in the area. The other main tenant is NETMA (NATO), accounting for 40% of rent
roll. This is a federal backed agency, which has a break option in 2015, but
with a penalty for exercising this option of one year's rent.
The Penguin loan is secured against nine buildings consisting of 60,000 square
meters of secondary office space located around the outer Parisian suburbs and
matures in October 2013. It is a five-year partially amortizing loan, which
has shown strong credit performance with a current ICR of 10.48x and has a
reported LTV ratio of 59% based on a value of EUR90.2 million in October 2011.
The Reindeer loan is secured against a portfolio of retail properties in
Finland and matures in October 2013. It has shown stable credit performance
with a current ICR of 2.38x and has a reported LTV ratio of 58% based on a
value of EUR81.5 million in September 2010. The portfolio consists of 20
properties located throughout Finland in the cities/regions of Lappeenranta
(seven assets), Helsinki (four assets), Jyvaskyla (three assets), Hameenlinna
(two assets), Kirkkonummi, Kemi, Rauma, Jarvenpaa, Kouvola, and Jamsa. The
retail properties were built between 1989 and 2000 and the total net lettable
area occupied by all the properties is 66,429 square meters.
RATING ACTIONS
Taking into account our review of the loans, we consider that the risk of
refinancing difficulties and principal losses has increased. We do not see
this risk as imminent for the class A notes, the rating on which is
constrained by the issuer credit rating (ICR) on The Royal Bank of Scotland
PLC (A/Stable/A-1) as liquidity facility provider.
We consider that the risk of principal losses for the Bird and Fish loans has
increased. Consequently, we consider that the class B and C notes'
creditworthiness has deteriorated. We believe that the available credit
enhancement to the notes is no longer sufficient to support their current
rating levels. We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class B and C
notes to 'BBB+ (sf)' and 'B- (sf)', respectively.
Based on our short-term expectation of potential principal losses in this
transaction as a result of the sale of the Bird loan, we have lowered our
ratings on the class D and E notes to 'CCC- (sf)'.
COUNTERPARTY RISK
On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A
and B notes following our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade to 'A' from 'A+' of our
long-term rating on The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC, the liquidity facility
provider for Talisman-5 Finance (see "Related Criteria And Research"). The
maximum rating achievable for this transaction under our 2012 counterparty
criteria cannot be higher than our long-term rating on the liquidity facility
provider--The Royal Bank of Scotland (see "Counterparty Risk Framework
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).
As a result of the lowering of our short-term rating on The Royal Bank Of
Scotland, we have lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and removed from
CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes.
We have also removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B
notes, as this is no longer constrained to the ICR on the liquidity facility
provider.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) (see "European CMBS Methodology
And Assumptions"). The criteria update refines the approach to rating European
CMBS transactions, and provides a more transparent framework for analyzing the
commercial real estate assets and transaction structures commonly associated
with European CMBS. We expect that the criteria update will have a moderate
impact on outstanding ratings on European CMBS, based on a sample of
transactions we tested. The impact on investment-grade ratings is likely to be
greater than that on speculative-grade ratings.
These criteria will be effective for all in-scope ratings from Dec. 6, 2012,
at which time we expect to place all the ratings likely to be affected on
CreditWatch. We expect to resolve any rating changes within six months of the
effective date of the criteria.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Talisman-5 Finance PLC
EUR544.25 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A A (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg
B BBB+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Ratings Lowered
C B- (sf) BBB+ (sf)
D CCC- (sf) B- (sf)
E CCC- (sf) B- (sf)