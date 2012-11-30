(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-'
long-term senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed benchmark bond to be issued by the
Kingdom of
Morocco (foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3).
The ratings on Morocco are supported by its macroeconomic management approach,
which has traditionally focused on achieving stability. This has contributed
to strong economic growth relative to peers, low consumer price inflation,
relatively low external leverage, and moderate government debt levels.
The ratings are constrained by comparatively low prosperity (relative to
similarly rated peers) and by social pressures, which we believe have
increased since the Arab Spring, but remain much lower than in neighboring
countries.
The general government balance was broadly in balance during the past decade.
However, deficits have risen to over 4% of GDP during 2011 and 2012 as
spending, especially on fuel subsidies, has increased and driven the primary
balance deeper into deficit. We expect that cuts in subsidies will see a
primary surplus return in 2013 and the net general government debt peak at an
estimated 41% of GDP in 2012.
Morocco's external financing needs used to be contained due to low external
debt and a current account close to balance or in surplus. Since the onset of
the global financial crisis, however, the current account deficit has risen
fast, reaching by our estimate an average of over 7.5% of GDP during
2011-2013. This has been partly fueled by rising oil prices and a poor harvest
in 2012.
Although official foreign exchange reserves have fallen sharply from their
peak, we estimate immediate gross external financing needs at a still-moderate
93% of current account receipts plus usable reserves (in 2012) and expect them
to stabilize at around 100% by the middle of the decade (from less than 70%
before 2007). Immediate refinancing risks are further mitigated by an IMF
precautionary liquidity line equivalent to $6.2 billion.
The Moroccan authorities responded quickly to the challenges of the Arab
Spring. The government effectively defused large-scale protests by
implementing referendum-approved constitutional reforms, and holding elections
in November 2011. Although this process has preserved the country's
traditional social cohesion, managing popular expectations amid comprehensive
subsidy reform or an economic slowdown will remain a challenge. We believe the
current government better represents the views of Moroccan voters, which
supports the legitimacy of the political system--including the powerful
position of the King, who we believe remains broadly popular. We therefore
consider a fundamental regime change (as seen in Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt)
and all its uncertainties as unlikely.