Nov 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' long-term senior unsecured debt rating to the proposed benchmark bond to be issued by the Kingdom of Morocco (foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3).

The ratings on Morocco are supported by its macroeconomic management approach, which has traditionally focused on achieving stability. This has contributed to strong economic growth relative to peers, low consumer price inflation, relatively low external leverage, and moderate government debt levels.

The ratings are constrained by comparatively low prosperity (relative to similarly rated peers) and by social pressures, which we believe have increased since the Arab Spring, but remain much lower than in neighboring countries.

The general government balance was broadly in balance during the past decade. However, deficits have risen to over 4% of GDP during 2011 and 2012 as spending, especially on fuel subsidies, has increased and driven the primary balance deeper into deficit. We expect that cuts in subsidies will see a primary surplus return in 2013 and the net general government debt peak at an estimated 41% of GDP in 2012.

Morocco's external financing needs used to be contained due to low external debt and a current account close to balance or in surplus. Since the onset of the global financial crisis, however, the current account deficit has risen fast, reaching by our estimate an average of over 7.5% of GDP during 2011-2013. This has been partly fueled by rising oil prices and a poor harvest in 2012.

Although official foreign exchange reserves have fallen sharply from their peak, we estimate immediate gross external financing needs at a still-moderate 93% of current account receipts plus usable reserves (in 2012) and expect them to stabilize at around 100% by the middle of the decade (from less than 70% before 2007). Immediate refinancing risks are further mitigated by an IMF precautionary liquidity line equivalent to $6.2 billion.

The Moroccan authorities responded quickly to the challenges of the Arab Spring. The government effectively defused large-scale protests by implementing referendum-approved constitutional reforms, and holding elections in November 2011. Although this process has preserved the country's traditional social cohesion, managing popular expectations amid comprehensive subsidy reform or an economic slowdown will remain a challenge. We believe the current government better represents the views of Moroccan voters, which supports the legitimacy of the political system--including the powerful position of the King, who we believe remains broadly popular. We therefore consider a fundamental regime change (as seen in Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt) and all its uncertainties as unlikely.