Nov 30 -

Summary analysis -- Brussels Airport Holding S.A./N.V. ------------ 30-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/-- Country: Belgium

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jul-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

22-Jun-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Belgium-based airport operator The Brussels Airport Co. (BAC) and Brussels Airport Holding S.A./N.V. (BAH) (together, the group) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's business risk profile as "strong," because of its high level of origin-and-destination passengers, regulatory environment that includes an established five-year price agreement with the airlines through March 2016, and strong history of operational cost control. The ratings also reflect our view of the group's financial risk profile as "aggressive," characterized by high debt levels and refinancing risk when all of the group's debt matures in 2015.

We view BAC and BAH as one group for default analysis purposes, and we consolidate the two entities' debt. This is because we expect BAH's debt to be serviced only by cash flow transferred to BAH from BAC. Consequently, we rate BAH at the same level as BAC.

The 'BB+' rating on the group is based on our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb+,' as well as our view that there is a "low" likelihood that the Kingdom of Belgium (unsolicited ratings; AA/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the group in the event of financial distress.

The government maintains a 25% ownership stake in the group through its investment vehicle, Societe Federale de Participations et d'Investissement/Federale Participatie-en Investeringsmaatschappij. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "low" likelihood of government support is based on our assessment of the group's:

-- "Limited" link with the Belgian government, due to its 25% minority ownership stake.

-- "Limited" role for the Belgian government. In our opinion, the Belgian government is more interested in maintaining operations at the airport than in the group's credit quality.