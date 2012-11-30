Nov 30 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Mezzvest Investments I based on the trustee report data, recent transaction developments, our credit analysis, the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, and the issuer's request to withdraw the ratings

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes and subsequently withdrew our ratings.

-- Mezzvest Investments I, Ltd. is a cash flow corporate loan CLO that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Mezzvest Investments I, Ltd. 's class A-1, A-2, B, C, and D notes (see list below). We subsequently withdrew the ratings at the issuer's request.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance. We have used data from the trustee report dated Sept. 30, 2012, performed our credit analysis, and considered recent transaction developments. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Based on the credit analysis performed, we concluded that the ratings on the notes were commensurate with their ratings at the time of withdrawal.

Based on the September trustee report data, we observed increased concentration of assets in the pool, which increases the risk of higher losses if one of the largest obligors defaults. We also observed that more than 25% of the pool balance is rated in the lowest speculative-grade category (i.e., 'CCC+', 'CCC' and 'CCC-'). The current recovery rates are lower than those in the last review in June 2011 (see "Ratings Raised On CLO Deal Mezzvest Investments I's Class A-1, A-2, And B Notes; Ratings On Class C And D Notes Affirmed," published on June 13, 2011).

However, because the notes have amortized and a cash balance of more than EUR50 million was available as of the September reports, credit enhancement has increased for all classes of notes, commensurate with the current ratings on the notes.

We have analyzed the counterparties' exposure to the transaction and concluded that the exposure is currently sufficiently limited that it does not affect the ratings (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).

Mezzvest Investments I is a cash flow corporate loan collateralized loan obligation (CLO) that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012

-- Ratings Raised On CLO Deal Mezzvest Investments I's Class A-1, A-2, And B Notes; Ratings On Class C And D Notes Affirmed, June 13, 2011

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004

RATINGS LIST

Mezzvest Investments I, Ltd.

EUR700 Million Secured Floating-Rate Variable Funding Facilities And Secured Floating-Rate Facilities

Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn

Class Rating

To From

A-1 NR BB+ (sf)

A-2 NR BB+ (sf)

B NR B- (sf)

C NR CCC- (sf)

D NR CCC- (sf)