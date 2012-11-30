Nov 30 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Mezzvest Investments I based on the trustee report
data, recent transaction developments, our credit analysis, the application of
our 2012 counterparty criteria, and the issuer's request to withdraw the
ratings
-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on all classes of
notes and subsequently withdrew our ratings.
-- Mezzvest Investments I, Ltd. is a cash flow corporate loan CLO that
securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Mezzvest Investments
I, Ltd. 's class A-1, A-2, B, C, and D notes (see list below). We subsequently withdrew the
ratings at the issuer's request.
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance.
We have used data from the trustee report dated Sept. 30, 2012, performed our
credit analysis, and considered recent transaction developments. We have also
applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow criteria (see
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov.
29, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate
Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
Based on the credit analysis performed, we concluded that the ratings on the
notes were commensurate with their ratings at the time of withdrawal.
Based on the September trustee report data, we observed increased
concentration of assets in the pool, which increases the risk of higher losses
if one of the largest obligors defaults. We also observed that more than 25%
of the pool balance is rated in the lowest speculative-grade category (i.e.,
'CCC+', 'CCC' and 'CCC-'). The current recovery rates are lower than those in
the last review in June 2011 (see "Ratings Raised On CLO Deal Mezzvest
Investments I's Class A-1, A-2, And B Notes; Ratings On Class C And D Notes
Affirmed," published on June 13, 2011).
However, because the notes have amortized and a cash balance of more than EUR50
million was available as of the September reports, credit enhancement has
increased for all classes of notes, commensurate with the current ratings on
the notes.
We have analyzed the counterparties' exposure to the transaction and concluded
that the exposure is currently sufficiently limited that it does not affect
the ratings (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Nov. 29, 2012).
Mezzvest Investments I is a cash flow corporate loan collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade
corporate firms.
RATINGS LIST
Mezzvest Investments I, Ltd.
EUR700 Million Secured Floating-Rate Variable Funding Facilities And Secured
Floating-Rate Facilities
Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn
Class Rating
To From
A-1 NR BB+ (sf)
A-2 NR BB+ (sf)
B NR B- (sf)
C NR CCC- (sf)
D NR CCC- (sf)