Nov 30 -
OVERVIEW
-- We consider that there is a timing risk for our ratings in Cornerstone
Titan 2005-1, as the transaction nears its legal maturity date.
-- The class D, E, and F notes experienced interest shortfalls on the
October 2012 interest payment date.
-- We have therefore lowered all of our ratings in the transaction, and
have withdrawn our rating on the class X notes.
-- Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 is a European CMBS transaction that closed in
October 2005, and is currently secured on two European commercial real estate
loans--both of which are in special servicing.
-- On Nov. 7, 2012, we published our updated criteria for rating European
CMBS. These criteria will become effective from Dec. 6, 2012, at which time
all ratings likely to be affected will be placed on CreditWatch. The criteria
update may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Cornerstone Titan
2005-1 PLC's class C, X, D, E, and F notes. At the same time, we have removed from CreditWatch
negative our ratings on the class C and X notes. Subsequently, we have withdrawn our
rating on the class X notes (see list below).
Our ratings in Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 address timely payment of interest,
payable quarterly in arrears, and payment of principal not later than the
legal final maturity date (in July 2014).