(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- SBI Mortgage primarily services residential loans that it receives from Japan Housing Finance Agency, as well as loans that SBI Mortgage originates.

-- The company is enjoying increased servicing volume, particularly for loans that Japan Housing Finance Agency purchases under its securitization support program.

-- SBI Mortgage has been working to enhance its internal controls.

-- We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on SBI Mortgage as a residential loan primary servicer.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on SBI Mortgage Co. Ltd. as a residential loan primary servicer. The outlook on the ranking remains stable. SBI Mortgage remains on Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List in the above category.

SBI Mortgage primarily services residential loans that Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) purchased under its securitization support program, as well as loans that SBI Mortgage originates. We today affirmed our ranking on the company primarily to reflect the following factors: (1) SBI Mortgage continues to manage its loan receivables appropriately, in our view, while steadily expanding its servicing volume for loans that JHF purchases under its securitization support program; and (2) SBI Mortgage has been working to enhance its internal controls.

SBI Mortgage belongs to the SBI Group. SBI Mortgage was established in June 2000, and was designated as a residential mortgage specialist finance firm and named GOODLOAN Co. Ltd. in November of the same year. The company was then renamed Good Mortgage Corp. before being renamed again as SBI Mortgage in May 2005. The company was listed on the South Korean stock market in April 2012. SBI Mortgage has been working to streamline and accelerate procedures for loan applications, credit evaluations, and prepayments. As a result, the company has achieved low-cost operations, allowing it to expand its loan balance and increase its servicing volume.

SBI Mortgage operates across Japan, excluding Okinawa. Many of its clients are based in the Tokyo and Kansai metropolitan areas. The company has actively serviced loans relating to JHF's securitization support program since 2004.

Our ranking affirmation reflects an overall evaluation of SBI Mortgage as a residential loan primary servicer, based on our analysis and assessment of various factors, including the following:

-- The company's track record in managing residential loan receivables;

-- The servicing experience of its management team and staff;

-- The turnover rate of its core staff;

-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;

-- Its business expansion plans;

-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;

-- The progress that it has made towards expanding its internal controls;

-- Its internal training programs;

-- Its management of important internal information, including personal information;

-- Its disaster contingency plans, including data backup systems;

-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that support the company's day-to-day business operations;

-- Its experience acting as a servicer for securitization transactions;

-- Its cash- and asset-management methods;

-- Its customer service;

-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties; and

-- Its management of delinquent loans.

Standard & Poor's bases its servicer evaluations on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

To be included in, or to remain on, Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.

