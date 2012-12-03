(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- SBI Mortgage primarily services residential loans that it receives from Japan
Housing Finance Agency, as well as loans that SBI Mortgage originates.
-- The company is enjoying increased servicing volume, particularly for loans that Japan
Housing Finance Agency purchases under its securitization support program.
-- SBI Mortgage has been working to enhance its internal controls.
-- We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on SBI Mortgage as a
residential loan primary servicer.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE
servicer evaluation ranking on SBI Mortgage Co. Ltd. as a residential loan primary servicer. The
outlook on the ranking remains stable. SBI Mortgage remains on Standard & Poor's Select Servicer
List in the above category.
SBI Mortgage primarily services residential loans that Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) purchased under its securitization support program, as well as loans that SBI
Mortgage originates. We today affirmed our ranking on the company primarily to reflect the
following factors: (1) SBI Mortgage continues to manage its loan receivables appropriately, in
our view, while steadily expanding its servicing volume for loans that JHF purchases under its
securitization support program; and (2) SBI Mortgage has been working to enhance its internal
controls.
SBI Mortgage belongs to the SBI Group. SBI Mortgage was established in June 2000, and was
designated as a residential mortgage specialist finance firm and named GOODLOAN Co. Ltd. in
November of the same year. The company was then renamed Good Mortgage Corp. before being renamed
again as SBI Mortgage in May 2005. The company was listed on the South Korean stock market in
April 2012. SBI Mortgage has been working to streamline and accelerate procedures for loan
applications, credit evaluations, and prepayments. As a result, the company has achieved
low-cost operations, allowing it to expand its loan balance and increase its servicing volume.
SBI Mortgage operates across Japan, excluding Okinawa. Many of its clients are based in the
Tokyo and Kansai metropolitan areas. The company has actively serviced loans relating to JHF's
securitization support program since 2004.
Our ranking affirmation reflects an overall evaluation of SBI Mortgage as a residential loan
primary servicer, based on our analysis and assessment of various factors, including the
following:
-- The company's track record in managing residential loan receivables;
-- The servicing experience of its management team and staff;
-- The turnover rate of its core staff;
-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;
-- Its business expansion plans;
-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;
-- The progress that it has made towards expanding its internal controls;
-- Its internal training programs;
-- Its management of important internal information, including personal information;
-- Its disaster contingency plans, including data backup systems;
-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that support the company's day-to-day
business operations;
-- Its experience acting as a servicer for securitization transactions;
-- Its cash- and asset-management methods;
-- Its customer service;
-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties; and
-- Its management of delinquent loans.
Standard & Poor's bases its servicer evaluations on an objective and comprehensive
assessment of a servicer's operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables
and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five
categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.
To be included in, or to remain on, Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, servicers must,
in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.
