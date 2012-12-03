(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03

Summary analysis -- Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ------------ 03-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2011 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

12-Oct-2004 AAA/-- AAA/--

Rationale

The 'AAA' corporate credit rating on Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment that the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'aaa'. Our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Singapore (unsolicited rating AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Temasek in the event of financial distress also supports the ratings. We assess the company's business risk profile to be "excellent" and its financial risk profile to be "minimal," as defined in our criteria.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GRE), our assessment of the "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on the following characteristics of Temasek:

-- "Critical" importance to the Singapore government due to the company's shareholding in some sectors that Standard & Poor's believes are strategic for the Singapore economy. For example, Temasek is the largest shareholder of the defense and engineering group Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (AAA/Stable/--), the country's airline, main subway operator, power distributor, and container sea-port operator, among others.

-- A "very strong" link with its sole owner, Singapore's government, which is unlikely to dilute its ownership. The shareholder has the right to appoint the members of the board, subject to the President's concurrence. As a Fifth Schedule entity under the Singapore Constitution, Temasek is subject to constitutional safeguards where the President of Singapore has an independent role to safeguard Temasek's past reserves.

Our assessment of Temasek's SACP reflects our rating methodology for investment holding and operating holding companies. We consider Temasek to be an operating holding company. Our credit considerations are, therefore, the liquidity and diversity of Temasek's portfolio, and the credit quality of its investments.

A factor we considered is the number of core holdings (Standard & Poor's defines these as investments held over several years) in the portfolio. In Temasek's case, we assess this factor favorably as we estimate that the company has more than 20 core holdings. In analyzing Temasek, we believe the company manages its assets on a portfolio basis and will adjust its portfolio from time to time to realize value based on its return considerations. Another factor is the company's leverage, which we measure as net debt as a percentage of the investment portfolio value. Temasek's cash and short-term investments significantly exceeded its debt at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012; the company has been in a net cash position for at least the past nine years.

In our opinion, Temasek's SACP benefits from the company's consistent record of generating positive returns from a diversified and high-quality investment portfolio. Temasek's investment returns--defined as its total shareholder return (annual market value changes of the portfolio plus dividends to shareholder net of any new capital received)--have been reasonably good, with five-year and 10-year returns at 3% and 10%, respectively. Total shareholder return for fiscal 2012 was 1%, which is satisfactory given the weak and volatile investment conditions.

Temasek's SACP also reflects the company's conservative financial management. We believe Temasek will maintain minimal debt and exceptional liquidity, as well as generate strong recurring cash flows from its divestment proceeds, and steady dividends from its investee companies. Since the financial crisis in 2008, Temasek has significantly increased its cash holdings, which provide it with strong financial flexibility and a liquidity buffer to weather adverse investment and economic conditions.

In our base-case scenario, we expect the company to maintain minimal debt and leverage, with a ratio of unconsolidated net debt to portfolio value well below 30% in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. We have assumed materially lower dividend income and an investment outlay equivalent to the past nine years' average of about Singapore dollar (S$) 15 billion. This reflects our view that Temasek will adopt a more cautious investment approach in the next 12-18 months, given the uncertain global economic and market outlook. We also expect the credit profiles of Temasek's key investee companies to remain stable. These companies, which we rate 'A-' or higher, make up 49% of Temasek's portfolio as of March 31, 2012.

We believe Temasek can fully meet its debt obligations even in a severe economic downturn. We estimate that, even if the value of the company's investment portfolio as of March 31, 2012, declines by 85%, the residual investments would still comfortably cover its total debt outstanding.

Temasek remains exposed to the banking and financial services sectors, and to growth regions. These two segments currently account for 31% (36% at March 31, 2011) and 42% (45% at March 31, 2011), respectively, of the company's total investment portfolio. However, the following factors mitigate the risks from these exposures:

-- Temasek has a diversified portfolio with positions in many industries, including stable businesses such as telecommunications, ports, and defense and engineering; 80% of its dividends inflow comes from investments in companies that we rate 'A-' or higher;

-- The credit quality of its investment positions in banks and financial services is at least intermediate; and

-- Investments in matured markets account for 58% of the company's portfolio as of March 31, 2012.

Temasek also has the flexibility to adjust its investment strategy to temper investment risks and reduce borrowings during extreme market volatilities, as it did during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

In our view, Temasek's annual information disclosure is still not on par with other companies with similar ratings (these companies are listed). However, the content of information has been improving over the past four years. Nevertheless, we believe Temasek's long and consistent record of large liquidity reserves (reflected in the net cash position for the past nine years), minimal debt, and policies favoring strong liquidity during volatile years indicate its prudent financial management.

Given Temasek's SACP, its corporate credit rating is 'AAA' by its own merits, based on the above credit factors and our view of ongoing support from its sole shareholder. Accordingly, the benefit from this extremely high likelihood of extraordinary government support would materialize if we lower Temasek's SACP. The corporate credit rating on Temasek would only be affected if the SACP weakens to the 'a' category.