Dec 03 -

Summary analysis -- Stena AB -------------------------------------- 03-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Ferries

Mult. CUSIP6: 34527#

Mult. CUSIP6: 858577

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-May-2012 BB/-- BB/--

13-Jun-2003 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based conglomerate Stena AB reflect what Standard & Poor's Rating Services views as the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.

Stena's key business strengths include its diversified earnings and customer base and the relatively low risk in its real-estate division. The contracted revenues in its drilling and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions are also supportive rating factors. Together with the stable cash flows from the group's real estate operations, the contracts provide a higher level of predictable cash flows. The real estate division benefits from low vacancies and a regulated rent structure. A relative weakness is its high exposure to industries that we regard as having worse-than-average risk characteristics due to significant volatility and high capital intensity.

Our view of Stena's financial risk profile as "aggressive" takes into account the group's high leverage over the cycle owing to the capital intensive nature of its businesses and its aggressive investment strategy. However, the group's high financial leverage partly reflects the low-yielding nature of its real estate operations. Key strengths include high financial flexibility, supported by its portfolio of short- and long-term financial assets which can be disposed of within a relatively short period of time if necessary and low dividend pressure.

Key business and profitability developments

For full-year 2012, our base-case credit scenario assumes adjusted EBITDA of around Swedish krone (SEK)7.7 billion-SEK7.9 billion, up from adjusted SEK6.7 million in 2011 (which excludes profit from the sale of a drilling rig). The improvement mainly reflects the contribution of the group's Icemax drilling unit, which successfully came into operation in the second quarter of 2012, and LNG vessels acquired in 2011 that will now contribute through the full year. We also notice the positive SEK80 million result from the shipping division in the first nine months of 2012, and an improving result from the ferry operations, despite difficult industry condition, with low freight and passenger volumes and generally weak freight day rates. We expect the operating performance of the real-estate portfolio to remain stable, with annual EBITDA of about SEK1.3 billion-SEK1.4 billion.

We expect Stena's EBITDA margin in 2012 to remain at 24%-26%. As a result of diversification, the group has demonstrated its ability to produce fairly stable margins, which supports the ratings.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

For full-year 2012, our base-case credit scenario now assumes Stena's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) in the order of SEK5.8 billion-SEK6.4 billion, which we anticipate will not cover capital expenditure (capex) of around SEK8 billion-SEK8.5 billion.

We expect free operating cash flow (FOCF) to remain negative in 2012 and anticipate year-end 2012 adjusted debt of about SEK59 billion-SEK60 billion.

We notice, however, that committed capex is rapidly declining and we think that the group's FOCF is likely to turn positive from 2013. Given the high debt level, however, we think it will take a few years before material improvements will be visible as improved credit ratios. There is a risk though that Stena will continue to make opportunistic investments or acquisitions. While management has previously made balanced investments and met them with disposals, such opportunism remains a key risk. A mitigating factor is Stena's low dividend payments.

Liquidity

We now assess Stena's liquidity as strong, compared with adequate previously. The change follows Stena's extension of a $1 billion revolving credit facility in August 2012.

Our assessment of Stena's liquidity profile incorporates our expectation that the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses by 1.5x or more over the next two years. We believe management has strong liquidity management. It has repeatedly extended its debt maturity schedule, well ahead of maturity.

We consider Stena's liquidity sources in the next 12 months to include:

-- Surplus cash and short-term investments of about SEK1 billion (we treat SEK1 billion as tied to operations).

-- About SEK7.4 billion available under three committed credit facilities, of which SEK6.6 billion relates to its key undrawn credit facility which matures in 2016.

-- Forecast FFO in the order of SEK5.8 billion-SEK6.4 billion. In addition to this, we note Stena's sizable short- and long-term investment portfolio of about SEK5.2 billion which provides additional flexibility, although we don't include this in our calculation of sources.

These sources compare with the following estimate of liquidity needs:

-- Short-term debt of SEK3.6 billion on Sept. 30, 2012.

-- Committed capex stood at SEK1.4 billion on Sept. 30, 2012. Additional investments are however likely, for example in real estate, Stena renewable, and other business areas. For any larger investment we think Stena would secure financing at an early stage.

-- We assume relative low dividends, around SEK240 million annually.

According to key covenants in its loan agreements, Stena needs to keep liquid resources of at least $50 million (SEK350 million) and net debt to capitalization of 65% maximum (currently below 50%)

Recovery analysis

Stena's senior unsecured debt is rated 'BB' in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectations of average (30%-50%) recovery in an event of payment default.

The recovery rating on the notes is underpinned by the group's significant asset valuation and by exposure to favorable jurisdictions. The recovery rating is constrained by significant secured financing and bank debt, effective structural subordination of the notes issued at parent company level, and weak documentary protection. We believe that Stena will retain value as a going concern in an event of bankruptcy as a result of the leading market positions of the group's ferry lines and drilling businesses, its portfolio of property assets, and the contract-based nature of its drilling and shipping divisions, which provide short- to medium-term earnings predictability.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Stena's adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio on a consolidated level will stay within the 10%-15% range, which we consider commensurate with the current rating. Our base case projects Stena's FFO-to-debt ratio being about 10% in 2012. In 2013, we anticipate positive FOCF, thanks to a combination of moderate improvement in cash flow and lower capital spending, which should lead to some improvement in credit ratios, although still with FFO to debt in the 10%-15% range. We factor into the rating continued predictability in revenues stemming from the contractual benefits of the major businesses (primarily from real estate, but also from drilling and LNG).

For the current credit ratios, Stena needs to maintain a meaningful share of more stable activities, especially its real estate operations, which typically provide about 15%-20% of EBITDA, as well as the long-term contract structure for the LNG and drilling fleet. A material dilution of the contribution from the group's real estate activities could lead us to revise upward our financial targets for the 'BB' rating. This is because we see the industry risk profile for Stena's stable real estate as "strong investment grade."

The 10%-15% FFO-to-debt ratio guidance for the consolidated group corresponds in our view to measures above that for the restricted activities alone: ferries, drilling, and shipping. For the unrestricted group, we could see much lower ratios, given the highly stable cash flow from domestic residential real estate. We estimate the FFO-to-debt ratio for the restricted and unrestricted group was about 17%-18% and 5%-7%, respectively, in 2011.

We could lower the rating if consolidated adjusted FFO-to-debt ratios dropped below 10% for several quarters, or didn't show improvement from 2013, when we assume the current high debt will begin to decline. The rating therefore has no headroom if Stena were to launch a new wave of substantial investments.

We could raise the rating back to the 'BB+' level if FFO to debt were to improve to 15%-20% and Stena were to demonstrate stronger FOCF potential and a commitment to debt reduction.