Dec 03
Summary analysis -- Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. --------------- 03-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong
Foreign currency BB/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-May-2012 --/-- BB/--
06-Sep-2007 --/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. reflects the significant
construction and execution risks associated with the parent group's proposed
development of the Studio City Project, which is an integrated gaming complex
in Macau, and a new casino investment in the Philippines. The rating also
reflects Melco Crown's "aggressive" financial risk profile and reliance on the
Chinese market for the bulk of its customers. The following factors temper
these weaknesses: (1) Melco Crown's position as one of six casino concession
and sub-concession holders in Macau; (2) the significant cash flow generation
of the group's existing Macau properties; (3) the favorable growth prospects
of the Macau gaming market; and (4) the company's strong parent sponsors.