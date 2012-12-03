Dec 03 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'A-f' fund
credit quality rating (FCQ) on KLP Obligasjon Global I (the fund). At the same time, we raised
the fund volatility rating (FVR) on the fund to 'S2' from 'S3'.
The raising of the FVR follows the annual review of management we conducted in
November 2012 and our surveillance of historical monthly returns over the past
36 months. The FVR rating action reflects the expiry of the more-volatile
return periods incurred from September to December 2008, reflecting the
increase in market price volatility for corporate securities held within the
portfolio at the time. During this period, we lowered the FVR to 'S3' from
'S2' (see "Sustained Market Volatility Prompts Rating Actions On 10
Fixed-Income Funds," published on Feb. 27, 2009). In support of that rating
action, we cited the ongoing price markdowns and significant spread widening
in fixed-income sectors due to persistent liquidity issues and deteriorating
market and economic factors.
Standard & Poor's FVRs are designed to rank fixed-income funds according to
their exposure to factors that ultimately lead to share-price or return
volatility. Our analysis includes a portfolio risk assessment, historical
return analysis, and management evaluation. The FVR analysis focuses on
measuring quantifiable portfolio risk factors, including interest-rate risk,
credit risk, liquidity risk, and concentration risk. Since the market
disruption of 2008-2009, the pool of investments represented in the portfolio
has become more diverse and the fund has maintained a credit quality policy in
accordance with its 'A-f' FCQ. This has resulted in a fund volatility return
profile more consistent with that of fund rated 'S2'. Funds that possess low
to moderate sensitivity to changing market conditions are rated 'S2'. These
funds possess an aggregate level of risk that is less than or equal to that of
a portfolio comprised of government securities maturing within three to seven
years and denominated in the base currency of the fund.
KLP Obligasjon Global I is a global credit fund with more than 50% invested in
a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds that is hedged back
into Norwegian kroner. Seeking to replicate a customized benchmark (titled
Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate Index SR ex Norway ex Tobacco), the fund's
stated objective is to derive the highest yield based on active stock picking
and a high degree of credit quality above the benchmark. At each annual review
since the rating was first assigned in 2007, Standard & Poor's has affirmed
the FCQ 'A-f' rating it assigned to KLP Obligasjon Global I.
The KLP Obligasjon Global I fund is managed by a small, but experienced team
in Oslo, Norway, with KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS (KLP Asset Management) acting
as the fund's investment advisor. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS (KLP Asset
Management) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kommunal Landspensjonskasse (KLP)
(A-/Stable/--), which is Norway's largest life insurance company and has a
dominant position in the Norwegian public-sector pensions market.
Standard & Poor's FCQ ratings, identified by the 'f' subscript, are current
assessments of the overall credit quality of a fund's portfolio. The ratings
reflect our views on the level of protection the fund provides against losses
from credit defaults. The credit quality ratings scale ranges from 'AAAf'
(extremely strong protection against losses from credit defaults) to 'CCCf'
(extremely vulnerable to losses from credit defaults). The ratings from 'AAf'
to 'CCCf' may be modified by the addition of a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to
show relative standing within the major rating categories.
Standard & Poor's fund volatility ratings scale ranges from 'S1' (lowest
sensitivity) to 'S6' (highest sensitivity) and expresses our current opinion
of a fixed-income fund's sensitivity to changing market conditions. Fund
volatility profiles of the first four categories ('S1' through 'S4') are
measured and expressed on a relative basis to established government indices
with different maturity bands to provide investors with market benchmarks for
risk and return comparisons. For example, 'S1' rated funds possess low
sensitivity to changing market conditions and an aggregate level of risk that
is less than or equal to that of a portfolio comprised of government
securities maturing within one to three years. Some funds within this category
are assigned an 'S1+' volatility ratings, the '+' indicating extremely low
sensitivity to changes in interest rates.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
-- Fund Credit Quality Rating Criteria, Feb. 2, 2007
-- Fund Volatility Rating Criteria, Feb. 2, 2007