(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 03 -
Summary analysis -- Alstom S.A. ----------------------------------- 03-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Turbines and
turbine
generator sets
Mult. CUSIP6: 021244
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-May-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
07-May-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on French capital goods firm Alstom S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view of the company's satisfactory business risk profile and
intermediate financial risk profile. Supportive business risk factors include
Alstom's competitive market positions, sound long-term business prospects,
substantial order backlog representing over two years of sales, and recently
solid order intake. However, we consider that these are partly offset by
fairly high operating risk in the engineering and management of large
projects, cyclicality of its businesses, moderate profitability in particular
in its renewable and transportation business segments, and Alstom's continuing
need to streamline its operations through increased geographic diversity.
Alstom's financial risk profile is characterized by good liquidity, which is
tempered by higher debt following some cash burn in the year-ended March 31,
2012 (fiscal 2012), partly as a result of adverse working capital swings and
one-off items.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case scenario for fiscal 2013, we expect Alstom to report
single-digit growth in revenues. After a two-year deterioration in operating
margins, we expect a turnaround in fiscal 2013 as a result of positive revenue
growth and completion of the bulk of the company's restructuring efforts. For
fiscal 2013, we expect Alstom's consolidated operating margin will rebound
slightly above the fiscal 2012 full-year level of 7.1%. Alstom's public
guidance includes an 8% consolidated income from operations margin target for
2015 as part of its three-year plan.
For first-half of fiscal 2013, Alstom's revenues grew only by a modest 3.8%,
but its consolidated operating margin strengthened to 7.2% compared with 6.7%
year on year. The recent improvement in profitability measures came mainly
from the thermal power division; earnings from the company's grid and
transport divisions were stable, while the operating margin of Alstom's
renewable power division dropped to 5.7% with a higher proportion of sales
originating from the sluggish wind business. Alstom's book-to-bill ratio
(1.09x in fiscal 2012) further strengthened to 1.24x during the first half of
fiscal 2012, with order intake continuing unabated during the first part of
the fiscal year, except in hydro power, despite the weak macroeconomic
environment prevailing in Europe.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In our base-case scenario for fiscal 2013, we expect Alstom to generate
positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), following two years of cash burn
from operations. We note that Alstom generated EUR0.1 billion positive FOCF
during the first half of fiscal 2013, after EUR0.34 billion during the second
half of fiscal 2012.
On a fully adjusted basis, the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt
stood at 20.5% on Sept. 30, 2012, and debt to EBITDA decreased slightly to
3.6x. Standard & Poor's calculates its adjusted ratios on a gross debt basis;
Alstom's EUR1.65 billion cash and cash equivalents as reported on Sept. 30,
2012, account for a fraction of the net operating liability position borne by
the company on its balance sheet in relation to construction contracts in
progress (EUR5.5 billion on the same date).
Our base-case scenario incorporates expectations of a steady improvement in
credit ratios to levels fully commensurate with a 'BBB' rating over the next
two years, such as adjusted FFO to debt in the middle of the 30%-45% range and
debt to EBITDA below 3.0x. We expect this to be achieved on the back of a
confirmed rebound in order intake and of stabilized margins with moderate
dividends and only small bolt-on acquisitions. We see limited headroom at the
current rating level, and any deviation from our trajectory of gradual but
steady improvement in credit ratios would likely lead us to downgrade Alstom.
Competitive pressures and Alstom's late-cyclical nature leave limited
prospects of a very substantial and rapid improvement in credit metrics in the
near future.
We assess Alstom's financial policy as moderate because we expect the
company's resolve to increase investment in growth areas, notably in emerging
countries, to be compensated by moderation with respect to dividend payment
and acquisitions. We also note that Alstom is paying renewed attention to
working capital management and is monitoring its capital expenditures with
discipline.
Liquidity
Alstom's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Alstom's liquidity and financial
flexibility as "strong," according to our criteria, with liquidity sources
expected to exceed funding needs by more than 1.5x for the next 24 months.
On Sept. 30, 2012, the company's liquidity sources consisted of cash and
liquid assets totaling EUR1.65 billion and a EUR1.35 billion undrawn and committed
revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in December 2016. This compared
favorably with the company's short-term debt of EUR0.6 billion.
The RCF, like Alstom's EUR8.3 billion committed bonding facility agreement,
includes two main financial covenants (3x minimum EBITDA net interest coverage
and net debt to EBITDA of maximum 3.6x). Alstom meets these covenants with
significant headroom, based on 11.5x EBITDA net interest coverage and 1.5x net
debt to EBITDA at end-September 2012.
In our view, the company had a substantial EUR11.9 billion available under its
total bonding and guarantee facilities of EUR28.1 billion on Sept. 30, 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings
on Alstom if operating performance and profitability deteriorate or if the
company proves unable to generate positive FOCF in the current fiscal year and
again in fiscal 2014. Similarly, worsening market conditions could lead to a
downgrade, as could a more aggressive financial policy--including meaningful
debt-financed acquisitions, dividend payout well above our base-case
assumption of about 30%--or less conservative leverage with any further
increase in the absolute amount of debt borne by the company.
Over time, we expect Alstom's credit metrics to gradually return to a level
fully consistent with a 'BBB' rating, such as adjusted FFO to debt in the
middle of the 30%-45% range and debt to EBITDA below 3.0x. We think that this
will result from an improving order intake, sustained efforts to improve the
cost structure, and a continued moderate financial policy. We view first-half
results of fiscal 2013 as encouraging regarding Alstom's progress on this
trajectory. In our base-case scenario, we expect Alstom's credit ratios to
fully return to a rating-commensurate level over a two-year period of positive
FOCF generation.
A more pronounced and sustained recovery in order intake with a subsequent
improvement in earnings and cash flow generation and an effective reduction in
the absolute amount of Alstom's gross debt could lead us to return the outlook
to stable.
