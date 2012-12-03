(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 03 -
Summary analysis -- Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. --------------- 03-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: China
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
06-Dec-2011 A-/-- A-/--
18-Jul-2008 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
07-Jul-2008 --/-- BBB+/--
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support +3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The stable outlook primarily reflects the stable outlook on the long-term
sovereign credit rating on China. The outlook also reflects our expectation
that BoCom's will have an adequate buffer for potential volatility in its
credit performance, as reflected in its financial metrics. We also anticipate
that the "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will remain
available to the bank.