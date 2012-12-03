(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. -- 03-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: China

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 455807

Mult. CUSIP6: 45580A

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Aug-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

09-Dec-2010 --/-- A/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook on ICBC reflects our view that the bank can maintain adequate credit and financial performances despite heightened economic uncertainty at home and abroad. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the likelihood of extraordinary government support for ICBC in a distress scenario would remain "very high."

We could raise the rating if we upgrade China or ICBC's SACP improves to 'a-'. ICBC's SACP could benefit if: (1) the bank significantly enhances its capital, leading us to view its capital and earnings as "adequate;" or (2) the bank's credit loss experience in a reasonable stressful environment is better than we projected on a sustainable basis, indicating a "strong" risk position.

We could lower the ratings if we downgrade the sovereign by two notches to 'A+' and we change the bank's SACP to 'bbb-'. Specifically, we could lower the bank's SACP if: (1) ICBC's capital strength deteriorates substantially, leading to our assessment that the bank's capital and earnings are "weak;" or (2) ICBC incurs significantly heightened credit losses relative to domestic peers, indicating a "moderate" risk position. We could also lower the rating if the SACP of the bank deteriorates substantially to 'bb+'. We view these upside and downside scenarios as unlikely.

Rationale

The rating on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) reflects the bank's 'bbb' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our view that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support if the bank comes under financial distress.

We classify ICBC as a government-related entity and have incorporated a three-notch uplift to the rating from the SACP. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following ICBC characteristics:

-- "Very important" role to the Chinese government. In our opinion, the government tends to treat the banking sector as a lever to realize its economic goals. We believe the major state-owned commercial banks, including ICBC, provide core support for the government's projects and economic goals. The banking sector's lending spree in 2009-2010 to help the government's fiscal stimulus scheme supports our view.

-- "Very strong" link with the government. We believe the government's 70.7% stake in ICBC is strategic and long term. The government has publicly reiterated its intention to hold a controlling right in major state-owned commercial banks, including ICBC. It also effectively appoints or nominates the majority of the bank's directors and top managers.

ICBC's SACP is one of the strongest in China. The SACP reflects the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

We use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in China is 'bbb-'. ICBC predominantly operates in China, with offshore lending accounting for less than 5% of its loan portfolio. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk, where we view China as a moderately resilient developing economy. Significant property price increases and rapid credit expansion in recent years have heightened China's exposure to economic imbalances. The country's high ratio of private credit to GDP and weak payment culture heighten credit risk in the economy. In terms of industry risk, market distortions created by prevalent state ownership and administrative control of interest rates challenge the banking sector. Nonetheless, sector-wide profitability is comparable with that of other sectors in the economy. Systemwide funding benefits from a strong customer deposit base and a proactive government role.

ICBC's leading and stable market share in China's banking sector and its diverse revenues from a vast and highly "sticky" (i.e., customer retention is good) customer base across sectors and regions support its business position. We expect the bank's revenue base to stay mostly recurrent, given its solid commercial and retail banking model, which its vast network and ability to offer strong products and services support. ICBC has been improving its business position through gradual diversification and calculated growth, thanks to its capable management and consistent business strategy. The bank has shifted its loan mix toward consumer lending and has diversified into non-interest businesses. It has also increased its presence in emerging markets and key financial centers globally. This strategy has led to moderate loan growth relative to the industry average, and contributed to more stable profitability than ICBC's domestic peers'.

Our assessment of ICBC's capital and earnings reflects our expectation that the bank's risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification will stay slightly below 7% over the next two years. The bank's capitalization has been gradually improving since mid-2011, thanks to its good earnings and moderated credit growth. Nonetheless, ICBC's still robust asset expansion and a possible drop in earnings in the coming years could constrain the pace of improvement in capitalization. Our projection does not factor in any conversion of ICBC's Chinese renminbi (RMB) 25 billion convertible bonds that are due in August 2016.

In our view, ICBC's net interest margin could drop noticeably in the next year as a result of the full effect of China's partial liberalization of regulated interest rates and rate cuts in mid-2012. A possible increase in credit losses could also weigh on the bank's profitability in the next few years. Nonetheless, we expect ICBC's profitability to remain satisfactory relative to that of its peers at home and abroad.

Our assessment of ICBC's risk position primarily reflects ICBC's less aggressive credit growth than its domestic peers' in the past few years. We expect ICBC's credit losses to be less volatile than those of its major peers in China over the coming years. Despite the bank's sound credit loss experience in recent years, we believe ICBC is increasingly likely to incur higher credit losses from an array of assets, including property-related lending, small and midsize enterprise loans, and exposure to the project finance of local governments. Nonetheless, the bank should benefit from its significant credit risk diversification and proportionally greater low-risk exposures to the government than peers'. ICBC's disciplined loan growth relative to the industry average and the bank's adequate risk management could place it on a stronger footing to contain the severity of a possible spike in credit losses.

ICBC's strong customer deposit base and strong liquidity ratios support our assessment of the bank's funding and liquidity. The bank's stable retail funding and loyal corporate depositor base have contributed to its very low ratio of net loans to deposits. The ratio was 62.31% at the end of June 2012, according to our calculation. The bank has negligible reliance on wholesale funding. Its liquidity ratios are stronger than peers', with ratios of broad liquid assets to short-term whole-sale funding of 2.74x and net broad liquid assets to customer deposits of 37.02% at the end of June 2012, compared with 2.64x and 23.77%, respectively, at the end of 2011.

