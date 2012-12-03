(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Thales S.A. ----------------------------------- 03-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: France

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jul-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Aug-2000 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on French electronic systems provider Thales S.A. reflect our view of the group's solid position in the expanding defense electronics sector, diverse civil and military end markets, and financial risk profile that we categorize at the lower end of the category "modest" as defined by our criteria.

We consider these strengths to be partly offset by the group's modest operating margins, the highly competitive nature of the civil security market, the slowing of European defense markets, and program execution risk. We view the group's business risk profile at the higher end of the category "satisfactory" as defined by our criteria.

Thales is a leading player in the European defense electronics market and a major global provider of commercial avionics. In our view, the group's business strength is underpinned by a high level of technological expertise in electronic equipment and systems, a strong order backlog (equivalent to about two years of sales), and privileged access to the military markets in France and the U.K.

Thales is exposed to the risk of slowing defense budgets in the U.K. and France. But this is somewhat offset, in our view, by the group's diverse defense activities. Thales' business activities are spread over numerous small contracts, which supports stability of cash generation. However, the group has reported cost overruns on some projects over the past few years, which reflects a degree of operational risk.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In the first half of 2012, Thales' operating profits continued to improve. The reported EBIT margin including restructuring costs was 5.3% against 5.1% reported in the previous corresponding period. This confirms our earlier expectation that Thales would continue to turnaround profitability in 2012.

We continue to expect operating profit (EBIT) margins of 5%-6% in 2012 and have included a similar level of profitability in our base case for the years thereafter.

The improvement in Thales' operating profits is mainly a result of the group's five-year Probasis restructuring program. We do not incorporate all expected cost savings from the program in our assessment of the group's credit profile, however. This is primarily because the group does not expect the full benefits to materialize until 2013 and 2014, and because of execution risk arising from the program.

We believe that Thales' Aerospace & Transport division is likely to benefit from positive market developments in the global commercial aviation markets. In our base case for 2012 we expect Thales' revenues to stay unchanged year-on-year with very minimal reductions of group sales in the years thereafter.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

As of Dec. 31, 2011, fully-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt stood at 48% while fully-adjusted debt to EBITDA stood at 2.0x. For 2012, we expect Thales to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) of EUR400 million-EUR500 million primarily supported by improved operating earnings. Given the typical seasonality of the business, notably in defense, we expect FOCF to be mostly generated in the second half of the year. Our base-case assumption compares with FOCF of EUR313 million in 2011 (which included a EUR166 million arbitration payment in July 2011), EUR208 million in 2010, and EUR800 million in 2009.

In view of our base-case expectation for FOCF and dividend payments, we expect a gradual reduction of Thales' fully-adjusted debt, which stood at EUR2.2 billion on Dec. 31, 2011. Given our base-case assumption that annual discretionary cash flow (FOCF less cash dividends) will be about EUR0.2 billion-EUR0.3 billion over the medium term, fully-adjusted debt is likely to decrease by about EUR0.2 billion-EUR0.3 billion annually in the coming years. In our base-case scenario we assume no major acquisitions. Accordingly, our base case suggests that FFO to debt will be 55%-60% in 2012 with moderate improvements to 60%-65% thereafter if FOCF materializes as we project.

Government-related entity assessment

In application of our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), we continue to view Thales as of "limited importance" to its 27% owner, the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+). We likewise view the link between Thales and the French government as "limited." As a result, and in line with our criteria, we assess the likelihood of extraordinary government support as "low" and include no rating uplift from our assessment of the group's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb+'.