Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior unsecured debt rating of 'AA-(zaf)' to The Bidvest Group Limited (Bidvest) ZAR1,425bn floating rate notes issued through BidvestCo Limited (BidvestCo).

The ZAR1,425bn floating rate note issued by Bidvest's wholly owned subsidiary BidvestCo is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Bidvest. The senior unsecured notes have been issued in accordance with the terms and conditions of Bidvest's existing ZAR9bn domestic medium term note programme (DMTN) which are subject to change of control, negative pledge and a cross default provision.

Bidvest is an international diversified industrials business and operates numerous activities from food services distribution to the catering and hospitality industries to private sector freight management services from the major ports and airports in South Africa. Its operations also include automotive retail, banking, security, cleaning services and electrical product distribution.