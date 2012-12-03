(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that significant contingent risks of Chinese local and regional governments (LRGs), stemming from off-budget borrowings, are to a certain extent mitigated by controls from the central government. On balance Fitch judges the institutional framework for Chinese subnationals as neutral, which occupies an intermediate position in the global rankings for regional and local governance.

Fitch takes comfort that the fiscal accounts of LRGs are supervised and monitored by local government people's congress. At the state-owned entities (SOEs) level, financial and business performance is monitored by the State Assets Supervision and Administration Committee through management appointment, performance evaluation and policy directives.

Although there is no official liquidity scheme for LRGs, the close relationship between the LRG and its local government financing platform (LGFP) makes it easy for the latter to get large credit facility lines from domestic banks. The central government can also speed up the approval process for bond issuance to help LRGs and LGFPs get cheap and timely funding from capital markets.

LRGs' limited autonomy in fiscal policies, such as setting tax rates, is offset by China's transfer system to smooth out revenue and fiscal wealth disparities across regions.

The report also highlights LRGs' weak and uneven transparency. Although provincial governments regularly publish fiscal accounts, some balance-sheet items such as the debt of individual LRGs are not publicly disclosed. Details and reporting format consistency are rather patchy across sub-provincial governments.

The report entitled "Institutional Framework for Chinese Subnationals" is available on www.fitchratings.com. The report covers topics such as Chinese administrative and legal framework, budget execution and control procedures, budgetary framework, inter-government relations and debt. It is one of a series of Fitch reports examining the institutional frameworks of subnationals in various countries.

