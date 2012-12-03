(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 03 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that significant contingent risks of Chinese
local and regional governments (LRGs), stemming from off-budget borrowings, are to a certain
extent mitigated by controls from the central government. On balance Fitch judges the
institutional framework for Chinese subnationals as neutral, which occupies an intermediate
position in the global rankings for regional and local governance.
Fitch takes comfort that the fiscal accounts of LRGs are supervised and
monitored by local government people's congress. At the state-owned entities
(SOEs) level, financial and business performance is monitored by the State
Assets Supervision and Administration Committee through management appointment,
performance evaluation and policy directives.
Although there is no official liquidity scheme for LRGs, the close relationship
between the LRG and its local government financing platform (LGFP) makes it easy
for the latter to get large credit facility lines from domestic banks. The
central government can also speed up the approval process for bond issuance to
help LRGs and LGFPs get cheap and timely funding from capital markets.
LRGs' limited autonomy in fiscal policies, such as setting tax rates, is offset
by China's transfer system to smooth out revenue and fiscal wealth disparities
across regions.
The report also highlights LRGs' weak and uneven transparency. Although
provincial governments regularly publish fiscal accounts, some balance-sheet
items such as the debt of individual LRGs are not publicly disclosed. Details
and reporting format consistency are rather patchy across sub-provincial
governments.
The report entitled "Institutional Framework for Chinese Subnationals" is
available on www.fitchratings.com. The report covers topics such as Chinese
administrative and legal framework, budget execution and control procedures,
budgetary framework, inter-government relations and debt. It is one of a series
of Fitch reports examining the institutional frameworks of subnationals in
various countries.
