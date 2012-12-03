Dec 03 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to E-CARAT's class A1 and A2
notes (class A notes).
-- The transaction securitizes a portfolio of auto loan receivables
originated by GMAC UK, mainly to U.K. borrowers.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings
to E-CARAT PLC's (E-CARAT) class A1 and A2 notes. At the same time, E-CARAT will also issue
unrated subordinated notes (see list below).
RATING RATIONALE
Economic Outlook
The U.K. still faces hurdles along the path to economic recovery. These
include the development of sustainable growth given tightening fiscal policy,
ongoing problems in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union), and
generally soft global growth. In addition, although consumer confidence has
improved, consumers still face appreciable problems that are likely to limit
personal expenditure. Relatively high unemployment is leading to rising
consumer deleveraging, and we forecast U.K. unemployment to stay at 8.2% in
2012, at 8% in 2013, and 7% in 2014 (see "The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published on
Sept. 25, 2012). In our view, unemployment is a key performance metric for assessing consumer
assets, and we have adjusted our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook. We now expect U.K.
GDP to contract by 0.3% in 2012, and to grow by 1.0% and 1.6% in 2013 and
2014, respectively.