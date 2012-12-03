Dec 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to E-CARAT's class A1 and A2 notes (class A notes).

-- The transaction securitizes a portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by GMAC UK, mainly to U.K. borrowers.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings to E-CARAT PLC's (E-CARAT) class A1 and A2 notes. At the same time, E-CARAT will also issue unrated subordinated notes (see list below).

RATING RATIONALE

Economic Outlook

The U.K. still faces hurdles along the path to economic recovery. These include the development of sustainable growth given tightening fiscal policy, ongoing problems in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union), and generally soft global growth. In addition, although consumer confidence has improved, consumers still face appreciable problems that are likely to limit personal expenditure. Relatively high unemployment is leading to rising consumer deleveraging, and we forecast U.K. unemployment to stay at 8.2% in 2012, at 8% in 2013, and 7% in 2014 (see "The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published on Sept. 25, 2012). In our view, unemployment is a key performance metric for assessing consumer assets, and we have adjusted our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook. We now expect U.K. GDP to contract by 0.3% in 2012, and to grow by 1.0% and 1.6% in 2013 and 2014, respectively.