Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- China Fishery's sources of liquidity, including cash of about US$120
million, a committed revolver line, and FFO of close to US$150 million as of
Sept. 30, 2012, can cover its uses of liquidity by more than 1.2x over the
next 12 months.
-- As of Nov. 30, 2012, China Fishery has about US$120 million in undrawn
committed revolver facilities. However, in our opinion, these facilities might
not be available if the company experienced any material negative operational
shock.
-- Liquidity uses include debt repayments, committed capital expenditure,
working capital needs, and dividend.
-- The company will be in compliance with its financial covenants even if
EBITDA declines by 10%.
-- The group has a good standing in the credit markets, particularly with
banks such as Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp., Standard Chartered Bank
, and Rabobank.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the risk of adverse effects on
China Fishery's Russian operations over the next six to 12 months could be
significantly higher than we had earlier expected. However, we understand that
the company is still seeking clarification from the Russian government.
We could lower the rating if: (1) China Fishery loses material contract fish
supply in Russian waters, experiences severely weaker profitability, or is
heavily fined for breaching the laws in that country; (2) the company's
liquidity position deteriorates to "weak"; or (3) the financial performances
of China Fishery's direct and indirect parent companies, Pacific Andes
Resources Development Ltd. (not rated) and PAIH, weaken materially, such that
PAIH's total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeds 6.0x.
Rising regulatory risk limits the rating upside for the next few years. We
could revise the outlook to stable if the situation in Russia stabilizes so
that the revenue generation and profitability of China Fishery's contract
supply business do not deteriorate materially. We could also revise the
outlook if the company diversifies geographically, improves its product mix,
and maintains a solid financial performance.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
China Fishery Group Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--
CFG Investment S.A.C.
Senior Unsecured B+
Downgraded
To From
China Fishery Group Ltd.
Greater China Regional Scale cnBB-/--/-- cnBB/--/--
CFG Investment S.A.C.
Senior Unsecured cnBB- cnBB