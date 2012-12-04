(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the State of New South Wales's Long- and Short-Term Local and Foreign Currency ratings at 'AAA' and 'F1+' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed all other ratings of New South Wales at 'AAA'. A full breakdown is provided below.

The ratings reflect the state's strong institutional framework as reflected in large, tied and untied grant payments provided by the Commonwealth of Australia (Commonwealth). The ratings also consider the state's stable and diversified economy as well as its forecasted improving operating margin, increasing debt burden, large capital expenditure programme and large unfunded superannuation liability. The ratings also include potential risks from New South Wales Treasury Corporation (TCorp), whose liabilities are guaranteed by the state.

New South Wales's operating performance has declined since the last financial year ended 30 June 2011 (FY11), after operating expenditure growth outpaced that of operating revenue. Operating margin (as calculated by Fitch) decreased to 5.9% in FY12 from 8.3% in FY11. In addition, interest expense is increasing at a more rapid pace than financial income, leading to a decline in current balance. Fitch expects tax revenue to grow strongly in the medium term, in line with the national economy.

Fitch takes comfort from New South Wales's intent to improve its current fiscal position further with the budget statement 2012/13. The state has introduced a labour expense cap which will avoid additional labour costs of around 1.2% per annum (equivalent to a 10,000 reduction in staff), efficiencies from reducing expenditure on less popular programmes, reducing duplication, more efficient programme delivery and winding back old programmes where more effective alternatives are available. Should the state be unable to achieve an improving operating margin over the forecast period, they have the option to cancel or defer certain capex to ensure debt does not grow to unsustainable levels relative to their 'AAA'-rated peers. The state budget has outlined a AUD38bn infrastructure plan over the next four years, of which 25% will be debt-funded.

At end-June 2012, total debt exposure at TCorp, the state's funding vehicle, stood at AUD68.8bn, of which AUD25.5bn was provided to the general government. TCorp's funding and liquidity profile continued to improve as its maturity profile lengthened with 85% of its outstanding debt having a maturity of more than 12 months. TCorp's short-term debt was covered by liquid assets reflecting a sound liquidity position.

Fitch will take negative action should the ratings of the Commonwealth of Australia be downgraded. In addition, New South Wales could be downgraded if the operating margin continues to weaken, forcing debt to grow to unsustainable levels, relative to its 'AAA'-rated peers.

New South Wales's ratings could also face negative rating action if its funding maturity mismatch for long-term infrastructure assets increases, placing pressure on its refinancing capabilities. So far, the debt portfolio is long-term, with an average life of 6.8 years, and limited concentration in the medium term. However, Fitch currently considers New South Wales's refinancing risk manageable, in part due to the high level of reserves accumulated. Although the level of guarantees rose strongly in the last five years, beneficiaries are generally self-funded.

New South Wales is one of the six Australian states, and had a population of 7.3 million in 2012 or about 32% of national population. Of the population 64% is located in the metropolitan area of Sydney. In common with other Australian states, it is a large territory with more 800,000 sq km, indicating some pressure on capital expenditure. The state benefits from a diversified and dynamic economy although growth has slowed during FY12.

