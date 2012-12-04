(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the State of New South Wales's Long- and Short-Term
Local and Foreign Currency ratings at 'AAA' and 'F1+' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. At
the same time, Fitch has affirmed all other ratings of New South Wales at 'AAA'. A full
breakdown is provided below.
The ratings reflect the state's strong institutional framework as reflected in
large, tied and untied grant payments provided by the Commonwealth of Australia
(Commonwealth). The ratings also consider the state's stable and diversified
economy as well as its forecasted improving operating margin, increasing debt
burden, large capital expenditure programme and large unfunded superannuation
liability. The ratings also include potential risks from New South Wales
Treasury Corporation (TCorp), whose liabilities are guaranteed by the state.
New South Wales's operating performance has declined since the last financial
year ended 30 June 2011 (FY11), after operating expenditure growth outpaced that
of operating revenue. Operating margin (as calculated by Fitch) decreased to
5.9% in FY12 from 8.3% in FY11. In addition, interest expense is increasing at a
more rapid pace than financial income, leading to a decline in current balance.
Fitch expects tax revenue to grow strongly in the medium term, in line with the
national economy.
Fitch takes comfort from New South Wales's intent to improve its current fiscal
position further with the budget statement 2012/13. The state has introduced a
labour expense cap which will avoid additional labour costs of around 1.2% per
annum (equivalent to a 10,000 reduction in staff), efficiencies from reducing
expenditure on less popular programmes, reducing duplication, more efficient
programme delivery and winding back old programmes where more effective
alternatives are available. Should the state be unable to achieve an improving
operating margin over the forecast period, they have the option to cancel or
defer certain capex to ensure debt does not grow to unsustainable levels
relative to their 'AAA'-rated peers. The state budget has outlined a AUD38bn
infrastructure plan over the next four years, of which 25% will be debt-funded.
At end-June 2012, total debt exposure at TCorp, the state's funding vehicle,
stood at AUD68.8bn, of which AUD25.5bn was provided to the general government.
TCorp's funding and liquidity profile continued to improve as its maturity
profile lengthened with 85% of its outstanding debt having a maturity of more
than 12 months. TCorp's short-term debt was covered by liquid assets reflecting
a sound liquidity position.
Fitch will take negative action should the ratings of the Commonwealth of
Australia be downgraded. In addition, New South Wales could be downgraded if the
operating margin continues to weaken, forcing debt to grow to unsustainable
levels, relative to its 'AAA'-rated peers.
New South Wales's ratings could also face negative rating action if its funding
maturity mismatch for long-term infrastructure assets increases, placing
pressure on its refinancing capabilities. So far, the debt portfolio is
long-term, with an average life of 6.8 years, and limited concentration in the
medium term. However, Fitch currently considers New South Wales's refinancing
risk manageable, in part due to the high level of reserves accumulated. Although
the level of guarantees rose strongly in the last five years, beneficiaries are
generally self-funded.
New South Wales is one of the six Australian states, and had a population of 7.3
million in 2012 or about 32% of national population. Of the population 64% is
located in the metropolitan area of Sydney. In common with other Australian
states, it is a large territory with more 800,000 sq km, indicating some
pressure on capital expenditure. The state benefits from a diversified and
dynamic economy although growth has slowed during FY12.
State of New South Wales:
Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency Rating affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured foreign currency notes affirmed at 'AAA'
Government-guaranteed securities affirmed at 'AAA'