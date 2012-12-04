(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 - The Russian banking sector has largely recovered from the global financial crisis.
Banks' loan books and earnings have grown, and the volume of nonperforming loans has decreased.
In an industry report card titled "Capital And Funding Constraints Hold Back
Russian Banks' Resurgence," published on Dec. 3, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services states why it believes Russian banks should be able to enter 2013 in
relatively good shape, although operating conditions may worsen in the
meantime.
"The Russian banking sector has largely recovered from the latest financial
crisis and reported strong lending growth in 2011-2012," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Natalia Yalovskaya. "However, rapid loan growth since
the end of 2010 has eroded banks' capital bases, and alternatives to deposit
funding are in short supply, given banks' limited access to foreign funding
and Russia's shallow capital markets. In particular, long-term financing
remains scarce for domestic banks. A lack of sufficient capital and funding is
therefore becoming the chief constraint to growth. We expect lending growth to
slow to 18%-20% in 2012 and 2013 from 30% in 2011."
The article also states Standard & Poor's opinion that credit quality in the
sector will likely remain broadly stable next year. However, less favorable
economic prospects could put an end to the asset quality improvements observed
over the past two years and reduce earnings, especially if capital market
volatility persists.
"We see two emerging trends that could heighten risks in the sector, possibly
leading to negative rating actions in 2013," said Ms. Yalovskaya. "Banks'
heavy reliance on funding from the central bank, which could increase
refinancing risk because these liquidity facilities tend to be very short
term, and the spectacular growth of retail lending--in particular, cash loans
and unsecured consumer loans--which could heighten credit risk, especially if
banks' earnings are insufficient to build up their reserves."