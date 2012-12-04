(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 - The Russian banking sector has largely recovered from the global financial crisis. Banks' loan books and earnings have grown, and the volume of nonperforming loans has decreased. In an industry report card titled "Capital And Funding Constraints Hold Back Russian Banks' Resurgence," published on Dec. 3, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services states why it believes Russian banks should be able to enter 2013 in relatively good shape, although operating conditions may worsen in the meantime.

"The Russian banking sector has largely recovered from the latest financial crisis and reported strong lending growth in 2011-2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Natalia Yalovskaya. "However, rapid loan growth since the end of 2010 has eroded banks' capital bases, and alternatives to deposit funding are in short supply, given banks' limited access to foreign funding and Russia's shallow capital markets. In particular, long-term financing remains scarce for domestic banks. A lack of sufficient capital and funding is therefore becoming the chief constraint to growth. We expect lending growth to slow to 18%-20% in 2012 and 2013 from 30% in 2011."

The article also states Standard & Poor's opinion that credit quality in the sector will likely remain broadly stable next year. However, less favorable economic prospects could put an end to the asset quality improvements observed over the past two years and reduce earnings, especially if capital market volatility persists.

"We see two emerging trends that could heighten risks in the sector, possibly leading to negative rating actions in 2013," said Ms. Yalovskaya. "Banks' heavy reliance on funding from the central bank, which could increase refinancing risk because these liquidity facilities tend to be very short term, and the spectacular growth of retail lending--in particular, cash loans and unsecured consumer loans--which could heighten credit risk, especially if banks' earnings are insufficient to build up their reserves."